As Nigeria enters the new year, more people die of COVID-19

Last week, Nigeria recorded 55 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in over four months, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 59 deaths reported in the 32nd week of the pandemic (August 2 – August 8).

The data also showed that the tally of 55 deaths last week shows there is an increase when compared to the 29 deaths recorded in the previous week.

Cases, recoveries increased

Tribune Online analysis further showed that more cases were reported last week, the 53rd week of the pandemic in Nigeria.

Last week’s record 5,681 cases show the cases surged when compared to the 5,571 cases recorded in the previous week, December 20 and 26.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 explained that it is going through a challenging time because of the second wave of the coronavirus. It also revealed that TPR (Test Positively Ratio) analysis shows that 16 out of every 100 tests carried out are positive and increasing transmission among younger people.

Also, a total of 4,294 people recovered from the virus and were discharged last week compared to the 2,711 persons discharged in the previous week which shows there is an increase.

Data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that 27,760 tests were conducted last week while 50,598 samples were tested the previous week which shows there is a reduction.

The country has tested 952,975 samples out of which 89,163 cases have been confirmed, a total of 74,789 patients have been discharged after treatment, and currently, there are 13,072 patients in various isolation centres across the country while 1,302 deaths were recorded.

Last week’s cases

On Sunday, 838 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 84,414.

On Monday, 397 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country, taking the total to 84,811.

On Tuesday, 749 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 85,560.

On Wednesday, 1,016 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 1,031 new cases were reported in Nigeria.

On Friday, 1,074 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 576 new cases were reported in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 89,163.

See the breakdown of the 89,163 cases below;

Lagos State which is the epicentre of the virus has recorded 31,107 cases, followed by FCT – 11,861 , Kaduna – 5,328, Plateau – 4,905, Oyo – 3,994, Rivers – 3,555, Edo – 2,880, Ogun – 2,533, Kano – 2,308, Delta – 1,888, Ondo – 1,811, Katsina – 1,636, , Kwara – 1,414, Enugu – 1,382, Gombe – 1,338, Ebonyi – 1,097, , Bauchi – 1,020, Osun – 1,019, Abia – 1,000, Nasarawa – 848, Borno – 796, Imo – 766, Benue – 532, Bayelsa – 519, Akwa Ibom – 437, Niger – 417, Ekiti – 410, Jigawa – 406, Adamawa – 391, Sokoto – 380, Anambra – 322, Taraba – 217, Yobe – 187, Kebbi – 173, Cross River – 169, Zamfara – 112, Kogi – 5.

