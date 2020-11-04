International Criminal Court begins probe into shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday.

In a statement, the office of the ICC prosecutor had earlier said it had received information on alleged crimes.

The examination will “assess whether the legal criteria for opening an investigation under the Rome Statute are met.”

For weeks crowds of peaceful protesters gathered in streets in major towns of the country to demonstrate against police brutality, leading to a crackdown.

Rights group Amnesty International said security forces opened fire on protesters, killing and injuring a number of people. Both the police and the army have rejected Amnesty’s allegation.

The ICC said it would make findings of the preliminary examination public.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

#EndSARS protests in Nigeria

FCTA bans #EndSARS protest, street demonstrations in Abuja

The Security Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned all street demonstrations, protests and processions in the territory, including the EndSARS protest.

A statement on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of FCT, Anthony Ogunleye, the decision to ban all street demonstrations was taken at the committee’s meeting on Tuesday.

#EndSARS protests in Nigeria

Okonjo-Iweala in Aso Rock, holds meeting with Buhari

Former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is at the presidential villa, Abuja for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

She came into the president’s office accompanied by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubair Dada.

Unknown gunmen kill former ATBU Director of works, ran away with his Honda Accord car

#EndSARS protests in Nigeria