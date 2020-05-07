Why school feeding programme continues despite school closure –FG

The Federal Government has explained why it has decided to continue the home-grown school feeding programme in Lagos State despite the school closure occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

It said the gesture is to help parents of public primary 1-3 pupils who are beneficiaries of the ‘one meal per day’ programme to cushion the financial challenge they may face during this period of partial lockdown and schools’ closure.

The Special Assistant to the President on National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), Mrs. Titilola Adeyemi-Doro, gave the explanation last week in Lagos at a meeting held in conjunction with the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) where she also met with the school-based management committees and education secretaries, among other critical stakeholders of the programme in the state.

She said her coming to Lagos with loads of foodstuffs to distribute to parents of students under the school feeding programme was at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari, and the meeting was to workout modalities to ensure the items get to the intended beneficiaries.

She listed the food items in each pack for each parent to include 5kg rice, 5kg beans, 500ml of vegetable oil, 750ml of palm oil, 500mg of salt, half crate of eggs and tomato paste.

Speaking further, Mrs Adebisi-Doro, in a statement made available to newsmen by the head of public affairs of Lagos SUBEB, Mrs Enitan Adewunmi, disclosed that many centres had been identified across the state for beneficiaries to collect their packages after producing the vouchers given earlier for the purpose.

She noted that parents of pupils who attend private schools would not benefit from the package simply because it is believed that being able to afford to send their children to private school, they are more financially comfortable to cater for their needs and those of their children.

Mrs. Adeyemi-Doro pleaded with those who would be in charge of the distribution to ensure the items get to right persons, who are public primary 1-3 pupils already under the feeding programme and their peers who were yet to be captured before the lockdown.

In his remarks at the forum, the executive chairman, Lagos SUBEB, Mr Wahab Alawiye-King, who is a former state legislator, said the essence of the stakeholders’ meeting was to ensure openness and transparency in the distribution of the palliatives.

He assured that government would mobilize security operatives to designated distribution centres to ensure the process is rancour-free and that people maintain social distancing and observe other preventive guidelines against COVID- 19 pandemic.

On their own separate contributions on behalf of respective groups, central chairman of Apapa and Apapa-Iganmu LCDA schools-based management committee and Baale of Marine Beach, Dr. Joseph Ogunmola, and the chairman of Conference of Education Secretaries in Lagos State, Mr. Amodu Abolore, commended the initiative, saying it would relief parents of financial burdens and also help pupils to concentrate on learning as they continue to stay at home.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

PHOTO NEWS: Suspected Coronavirus Patients Protest Treatment At Isolation Centre, Vow Never To Go Back

The patients, who trooped out from the Kwadon isolation centre, a few kilometres from Gombe town, alleged that they are starving at the centre, adding that they are not being well taken care of by the government. They marched on the highway disrupting free flow of traffic, showing their anger over what they described as… Read full story

COVID-19: Sick Emir Of Daura In Intensive Care

The Emir of Daura in Katsina State, Alh Umar Farouk, is currently at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina due to his poor health condition. A source had told Tribune Online that contrary to a report emanating from one of the online media that the monarch was admitted since on Monday… Read full story

FG Bars CBN, PTF From Unbudgeted Spending COVID-19 Donations

The Federal Government on Tuesday issued guidelines on the management of all COVID-19 special funds and donations. In a statement issued by Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, all funds related to COVID-19 must pass through the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and must not be spent unless the National… Read full story

One Doctor Died, 32 Tested Positive After Contact With COVID-19 Patients, Says Kano NMA Chairman

Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Kano State chapter, Dr. Sunusi Muhammad Bala, on Tuesday disclosed that its association had lost one doctor to the coronavirus pandemic while 32 others have tested positive in the state. He also said that its members had resolved that they would not risk their… Read full story

Yar’Adua Reversed Policies That Hurt Nigerians When He Was President, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described former President Umaru Yar’Adua as a patriot despite their political differences. A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), in Abuja on Tuesday said as Nigerians observed the 10th anniversary of the death of the former… Read full story

Senate Wants Police Force Decentralised

The Senate has called for the decentralisation of the Nigeria Police Force and the need for community policing as a way of addressing the country’s problem of insecurity. This formed part of the recommendations of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Nigeria Security Challenges which was considered and approved during… Read full story

All Set For Return Of 265 Nigerians From UAE On Wednesday ― Minister

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyema on Tuesday disclosed that the first batch of returning Nigerians in Diaspora would arrive in Nigeria on Wednesday, May 6, 2020… Read full story

Lagos Discharges Another 60 Patients After Testing Negative For Coronavirus

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, announced the discharge of 60 patients from isolation centres after they tested negative for coronavirus twice. According to the governor, 40 males and 20 females were discharged from Yaba, Ibeju Lekki and Eti Osa isolation centres to reunite with… Read full story

Oyo Border Areas Porous, Extend COVID-19 Testing To Oke-Ogun, Ogbomoso ― State Assembly Tells Makinde

The Oyo State House of Assembly has asked the Governor Seyi Makinde led government to pay attention to the porous nature of the state’s borders and extend testing to those border areas. The Assembly said this call became expedient due to the continued entry of foreign nationals into the state via borders in… Read full story

179 Arrested In Lagos For Flouting Face Mask, Distancing Order, 200 Vehicles Impounded

One hundred and seventy nine suspected violators of the face mask and social distancing order have been arrested by the police in Lagos State. Over 200 vehicles were also between Monday and Tuesday impounded by the police and the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA)… Read full story

CIBN To FG: Diversify Economy From Over-Reliance On Crude Oil

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) on Tuesday called on the Federal Government to diversify the economy and review its policy to stir the country away from import dependence and increase non-oil revenue. A past president of the institute and keynote speaker, Mr Laoye Jaiyeola, made the call at an… Read full story

COVID-19: Nasarawa Govt Begins Tracing Of 74 People Who Had Contact With Late Lawmaker

Nasarawa State Government says its response team is tracing 74 contacts of the House of Assembly member who died due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Abdullahi Sule made the disclosure while speaking at the beginning of an extended security meeting on Tuesday in Lafia… Read full story