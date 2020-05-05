Yar’Adua reversed policies that hurt Nigerians when he was president, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described former President Umaru Yar’Adua as a patriot despite their political differences.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), in Abuja on Tuesday said as Nigerians observed the 10th anniversary of the death of the former president, President Buhari extolled the virtues of the leader who served as Governor of Katsina State for eight years.

Buhari admonished Nigerians to emulate the late president’s patience and gentle nature so as not to overheat the polity.

The statement quoted Buhari as saying: “Despite our political differences, President Yar’Adua was unarguably a patriot because of his passion for the masses and his reversal of policies he believed were hurting ordinary Nigerians.

“Every leader should be given the credit that he deserves, whether you agree with President Yar’Adua politically or not, I must say that history will always record his honest and sincere service to the country.

“As we remember President Yar’Adua today, let us emulate his patience and gentle nature so that we don’t introduce toxicity into our politics where opponents perceive each other as enemies.

“Let me also use this occasion to extend my prayers and goodwill to his family and Katsina State government on the 10th anniversary of his demise. May Allah continue to bless and comfort his gentle soul.”