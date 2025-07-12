The President of the socio-cultural group in Lagos State, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Solomon Ogbonna Aguene, has condemned the manner in which Igbos living in Lagos State are being disenfranchised and excluded from voting in the ongoing local government elections across the state.

Aguene also expressed displeasure over the denial of Igbo politicians the right to vote and be voted for during every election, alleging that there is no democracy in Lagos State.

He made this known while commenting on the conduct of the exercise at his Ikoyi, Lagos residence, on Saturday.

According to him, the denial of the Igbo from voting occurs in every cycle of elections in Lagos State.

He stated, “Do you know that the Igbo that are resident in Lagos state are denied the opportunity to vote? This is not just happening in this election; it occurs during every cycle of election. Igbo residents in the state are not given the opportunity to contest for local Government Chairmanship and councillorship positions. Despite our contribution to the economic and political growth of the state, we are being treated unfairly. There are one or two Igbo persons as Vice Chairmen of Local Governments.

“It is therefore safe to conclude that we don’t have democracy in Nigeria, because democracy promotes equity, justice and fairness. What we have is opportunists grabbing power and ruling. There is voter apathy in Lagos and Nigeria because Nigerians are tired of voting for opportunists

“Igbos are the ones investing heavily in Lagos. They are supposed to be given the opportunity to hold some positions in the state. Governance in Nigeria is just for the few as many Nigerians are really suffering. The working class including journalists and security officers whose profession are essential cannot even work and shelter for their families. The situation in Nigeria is terrible.”

