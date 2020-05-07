COVID-19: We’ll decontaminate schools before resumption –FG

THE Federal Government says it has initiated the process of decontaminating and disinfecting schools across the country before reopening them for academic activities.

Minister of the Environment, Muhammad Mahmood, who disclosed this said his ministry would liaise with the Federal Ministry of Education to get required data to conduct the exercise.

He spoke while responding to questions at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja, saying he was hopeful that the country would get to the level where the schools would be reopened.

Government had earlier announced that it could not determine for now a definite date for reopening schools nationwide, especially with the coronavirus pandemic escalating in the country.

He added that his ministry had also been involved in the sensitization of Nigerians on measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Mahmood said, “We are initiating a programme of decontaminating and disinfecting our schools before they open subsequently, because I believe we will get to the point where we will reopen our schools.

“We will be liaising with the Federal Ministry of Education to make sure we have the needed data to map out the exercise,” he said.

The Federal Government had ordered indefinite closure of educational institutions nationwide as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, speaking in Abuja recently said government would not want to jeopardize the lives of the school children and their families by reopening the schools now.

He said: “Government is trying to address the issue of opening the economy gradually. Until that is done, we can’t say immediately when schools will be reopened.

“It will not be proper to simply give you a date. It has to work in tandem with this opening scheme, because we don’t want to put our children at risk in any way. None of these schools can on their own function outside the society.

“It is the same thing when you asked the second question, which is when do we plan to have children going to the next classes? Those examinations will happen when we are satisfied that the children have got the syllabus and learnt what is enough for them to move.

“But for those who are in the exit classes of junior basic and senior secondary schools, we are preparing them and we are going to continue to prepare them to ensure that they are equipped for the external examination.”

PHOTO NEWS: Suspected Coronavirus Patients Protest Treatment At Isolation Centre, Vow Never To Go Back

The patients, who trooped out from the Kwadon isolation centre, a few kilometres from Gombe town, alleged that they are starving at the centre, adding that they are not being well taken care of by the government. They marched on the highway disrupting free flow of traffic, showing their anger over what they described as… Read full story

COVID-19: Sick Emir Of Daura In Intensive Care

The Emir of Daura in Katsina State, Alh Umar Farouk, is currently at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina due to his poor health condition. A source had told Tribune Online that contrary to a report emanating from one of the online media that the monarch was admitted since on Monday… Read full story

FG Bars CBN, PTF From Unbudgeted Spending COVID-19 Donations

The Federal Government on Tuesday issued guidelines on the management of all COVID-19 special funds and donations. In a statement issued by Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, all funds related to COVID-19 must pass through the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and must not be spent unless the National… Read full story

One Doctor Died, 32 Tested Positive After Contact With COVID-19 Patients, Says Kano NMA Chairman

Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Kano State chapter, Dr. Sunusi Muhammad Bala, on Tuesday disclosed that its association had lost one doctor to the coronavirus pandemic while 32 others have tested positive in the state. He also said that its members had resolved that they would not risk their… Read full story

Yar’Adua Reversed Policies That Hurt Nigerians When He Was President, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described former President Umaru Yar’Adua as a patriot despite their political differences. A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), in Abuja on Tuesday said as Nigerians observed the 10th anniversary of the death of the former… Read full story

Senate Wants Police Force Decentralised

The Senate has called for the decentralisation of the Nigeria Police Force and the need for community policing as a way of addressing the country’s problem of insecurity. This formed part of the recommendations of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Nigeria Security Challenges which was considered and approved during… Read full story

All Set For Return Of 265 Nigerians From UAE On Wednesday ― Minister

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyema on Tuesday disclosed that the first batch of returning Nigerians in Diaspora would arrive in Nigeria on Wednesday, May 6, 2020… Read full story

Lagos Discharges Another 60 Patients After Testing Negative For Coronavirus

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, announced the discharge of 60 patients from isolation centres after they tested negative for coronavirus twice. According to the governor, 40 males and 20 females were discharged from Yaba, Ibeju Lekki and Eti Osa isolation centres to reunite with… Read full story

Oyo Border Areas Porous, Extend COVID-19 Testing To Oke-Ogun, Ogbomoso ― State Assembly Tells Makinde

The Oyo State House of Assembly has asked the Governor Seyi Makinde led government to pay attention to the porous nature of the state’s borders and extend testing to those border areas. The Assembly said this call became expedient due to the continued entry of foreign nationals into the state via borders in… Read full story

179 Arrested In Lagos For Flouting Face Mask, Distancing Order, 200 Vehicles Impounded

One hundred and seventy nine suspected violators of the face mask and social distancing order have been arrested by the police in Lagos State. Over 200 vehicles were also between Monday and Tuesday impounded by the police and the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA)… Read full story

CIBN To FG: Diversify Economy From Over-Reliance On Crude Oil

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) on Tuesday called on the Federal Government to diversify the economy and review its policy to stir the country away from import dependence and increase non-oil revenue. A past president of the institute and keynote speaker, Mr Laoye Jaiyeola, made the call at an… Read full story

COVID-19: Nasarawa Govt Begins Tracing Of 74 People Who Had Contact With Late Lawmaker

Nasarawa State Government says its response team is tracing 74 contacts of the House of Assembly member who died due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Abdullahi Sule made the disclosure while speaking at the beginning of an extended security meeting on Tuesday in Lafia… Read full story