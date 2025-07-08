FULL LIST: Top 10 highest scorers in 2025 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the top ten candidates in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), with the highest score recorded as 375 out of a possible 400.

Tribune Online reports that while speaking at the 2025 Policy Meeting on Admissions held in Abuja on Tuesday, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said the best-performing candidate, Okeke Chinedu Okeke from Anambra State, scored 375 and chose the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to study Mechanical Engineering.

Oloyede disclosed that the second highest scorer, Ayuba Simon-Peter John from Gombe State, secured 374 and selected Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), also opting for Mechanical Engineering.

Abdulmalik Olayinka Jimoh from Kwara State followed closely with a score of 373. He also picked UNILAG and chose Mechanical Engineering.

The full list of the top ten scorers in the 2025 UTME as released by JAMB is as follows:

1. Okeke Chinedu Christian – Score: 375

State of Origin: Anambra

Gender: Male

Institution of Choice: University of Lagos (UNILAG)

Course of Choice: Mechanical Engineering

2. Ayuba Simon-Peter John – Score: 374

State of Origin: Gombe

Gender: Male

Institution of Choice: Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD)

Course of Choice: Mechanical Engineering

3. Abdulmalik Olayinka Jimoh – Score: 373

State of Origin: Kwara

Gender: Male

Institution of Choice: University of Lagos (UNILAG)

Course of Choice: Mechanical Engineering

4. Roberts Ayibo Damiete – Score: 373

State of Origin: Rivers

Gender: Male

Institution of Choice: University of Lagos (UNILAG)

Course of Choice: Electrical/Electronic Engineering

5. Ononugbo Chibueze Chigozirim – Score: 373

State of Origin: Enugu

Gender: Male

Institution of Choice: University of Ibadan (UI)

Course of Choice: Electrical/Electronic Engineering

6. Olawepo Tunmise Gertrude – Score: 373

State of Origin: Kwara

Gender: Female

Institution of Choice: University of Lagos (UNILAG)

Course of Choice: Computer Science

7. Afenitan Leslie Ofeoritse – Score: 373

State of Origin: Delta

Gender: Male

Institution of Choice: Covenant University (CU)

Course of Choice: Mechanical Engineering

8. Azoyenime Samuel Chukwuemeka – Score: 372

State of Origin: Delta

Gender: Male

Institution of Choice: Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (OAU)

Course of Choice: Aerospace Engineering

9. Oyebode Emmanuel Oluwapelumi – Score: 372

State of Origin: Ogun

Gender: Male

Institution of Choice: University of Lagos (UNILAG)

Course of Choice: Petroleum & Gas Engineering

10 Omigie Cecil Osaigbovo– Score: 372

State of Origin: Edo

Gender: Male

Institution of Choice: University of Ibadan (UI)

Course of Choice: Mechanical Engineering

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE