FULL LIST: Top 10 highest scorers in 2025 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the top ten candidates in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), with the highest score recorded as 375 out of a possible 400.
Tribune Online reports that while speaking at the 2025 Policy Meeting on Admissions held in Abuja on Tuesday, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said the best-performing candidate, Okeke Chinedu Okeke from Anambra State, scored 375 and chose the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to study Mechanical Engineering.
Oloyede disclosed that the second highest scorer, Ayuba Simon-Peter John from Gombe State, secured 374 and selected Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), also opting for Mechanical Engineering.
Abdulmalik Olayinka Jimoh from Kwara State followed closely with a score of 373. He also picked UNILAG and chose Mechanical Engineering.
The full list of the top ten scorers in the 2025 UTME as released by JAMB is as follows:
1. Okeke Chinedu Christian – Score: 375
State of Origin: Anambra
Gender: Male
Institution of Choice: University of Lagos (UNILAG)
Course of Choice: Mechanical Engineering
2. Ayuba Simon-Peter John – Score: 374
State of Origin: Gombe
Gender: Male
Institution of Choice: Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD)
Course of Choice: Mechanical Engineering
3. Abdulmalik Olayinka Jimoh – Score: 373
State of Origin: Kwara
Gender: Male
Institution of Choice: University of Lagos (UNILAG)
Course of Choice: Mechanical Engineering
4. Roberts Ayibo Damiete – Score: 373
State of Origin: Rivers
Gender: Male
Institution of Choice: University of Lagos (UNILAG)
Course of Choice: Electrical/Electronic Engineering
5. Ononugbo Chibueze Chigozirim – Score: 373
State of Origin: Enugu
Gender: Male
Institution of Choice: University of Ibadan (UI)
Course of Choice: Electrical/Electronic Engineering
6. Olawepo Tunmise Gertrude – Score: 373
State of Origin: Kwara
Gender: Female
Institution of Choice: University of Lagos (UNILAG)
Course of Choice: Computer Science
7. Afenitan Leslie Ofeoritse – Score: 373
State of Origin: Delta
Gender: Male
Institution of Choice: Covenant University (CU)
Course of Choice: Mechanical Engineering
8. Azoyenime Samuel Chukwuemeka – Score: 372
State of Origin: Delta
Gender: Male
Institution of Choice: Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (OAU)
Course of Choice: Aerospace Engineering
9. Oyebode Emmanuel Oluwapelumi – Score: 372
State of Origin: Ogun
Gender: Male
Institution of Choice: University of Lagos (UNILAG)
Course of Choice: Petroleum & Gas Engineering
10 Omigie Cecil Osaigbovo– Score: 372
State of Origin: Edo
Gender: Male
Institution of Choice: University of Ibadan (UI)
Course of Choice: Mechanical Engineering
