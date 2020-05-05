BREAKING: Lagos discharges another 60 patients after testing negative for coronavirus

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, announced the discharge of 60 patients from isolation centres after they tested negative for coronavirus twice.

According to the governor, 40 males and 20 females were discharged from Yaba, Ibeju Lekki and Eti Osa isolation centres to reunite with their families.

Of the figure, 31 were discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; 19 from Ibeju Lekki and 10 from Eti Osa isolation centres.

With this, the number of coronavirus confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 321.

Details later….