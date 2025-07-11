FG approves promotion of 95 top officers of paramilitary agencies

The Federal Government has approved the promotion of 95 top management officers of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The promotion cuts across the ranks of Controllers/Comptrollers/Commandants to Assistant Controllers/Comptrollers/Commandants-General for the four services.

Secretary to the Board, Maj. Gen. A.M. Jibril (Rtd), made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The breakdown of the promoted officers across the four paramilitary agencies under the Ministry of Interior is as follows: Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS): four Assistant Controller Generals to Deputy Controller Generals (ACG–DCG); 31 CC–ACG. The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has six ACG–DCG and 20 CC–ACG.

Federal Fire Service (FFS): three ACG–DCG and two CC–ACG. Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC): three ACG–DCG and 22 CC–ACG.

Jibril disclosed that other decisions taken at the 03–25 Board meeting included consideration and approval to constitute a committee to develop a harmonised Scheme of Service for the four services.

“The Board also considered and took decisions on two hundred and twenty-four (224) disciplinary cases of erring officers across the four services. The decisions ranged from dismissal, compulsory retirement, rejection of appeal against dismissal, exoneration, issuance of warning letters, and loss of seniority.

The breakdown of the cases considered is presented as follows: NCoS 143; NIS 31; FFS 4; and NSCDC 46.

According to the statement, the Board considered its recruitment process into the four services as well as in the Board Secretariat, for which online applications would commence from Monday, 14th July 2025.

“Applicants are urged to be wary of the activities of scammers, as the process would be seamless and transparent in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The Board also considered and approved the timeline for the 2025 Promotion Exercise, which would commence in August and terminate in November 2025.

The Secretary to the Board, Maj. Gen. A.M. Jibril (Rtd), made this known on behalf of the Chairman of the Board, Hon. (Dr.) Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on 11 July 2025 at the Board Secretariat.

The Secretary congratulated all promoted officers, stating that to whom much is given, much is expected. He urged them to bring their wealth of knowledge to bear in their various assigned duties,” the statement added.

