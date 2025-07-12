Crime & Court

My husband grabs, squeezes my breasts any time he wants sex — Wife

Toluwani Olamitoke
A mother of four, Zainab Buhari, has dragged her husband, Babangida Ibrahim before a Sharia Court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna , Kaduna State, for subjecting her to dehumanising treatment.

 According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Zainab told the court that her husband always beat her and leave her and their children with no food.

“He grabs my neck tro suffocate me, squeezes my breast hard and demand for sex

“I take care of our children’s school fees, feeding, clothing and other needs.

“Whenever I run to my parents, they begs me to return to my matrimonial home,” she said.

The defendant denied all the allegations brought against him.

The judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar Tureta, ordered Zainab to present her witnesses in court.

He thus adjourned the case for further hearing.

