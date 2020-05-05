The Emir of Daura in Katsina State, Alh Umar Farouk, is currently at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina due to his poor health condition.

A source had told Tribune Online that contrary to a report emanating from one of the online media that the monarch was admitted since on Monday, the monarch was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday.

“Today, the health status of the Emir of Daura worsen as he could not talk and even walk. So, we had to rush him to the Federal Medical Centre in Katsina.”

He told Tribune Online that immediately, he was brought to Katsina, the doctors took him to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) because of his poor health status.

Earlier, the palace of the first class traditional ruler was sealed on Monday by the police on the orders of the state governor, Aminu Masari.

The state government had directed that all those living at the palace must be quarantined because the first case of coronavirus was traced to Daura.

It was learnt that the late doctor who tested positive and later died was said to have made contact with people at the palace including the embattled monarch.

As at the time of filing this report, the ancient city of Daura is still under lockdown as people who have made contact with the late doctor are still being treated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Osun Discharges Two Children, Six Others After Testing Negative For Coronavirus

Osun State government on Monday night announced the recovery and discharge of eight coronavirus patients including two children from its isolation centre… Read full story

COVID-19: Police Seal Emir Of Daura’s Palace

Police have sealed off the palace of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk as a result of the monarch’s failure to prevent congestion in the palace. A source who pleaded anonymity stated that the emir assembled over 1,000 people in his palace where he distributed food to them… Read full story