Why lecturers in Delta tertiary institutions don’t go on strike — Commissioner

Lecturers in Delta State-owned tertiary institutions have no reason to embark on strike actions, as they are better paid and work in a well-funded academic environment, the State Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Nyerhovwo Tonukari, has said.

Speaking during a public affairs programme on a radio station in Asaba, Prof. Tonukari attributed the industrial harmony in Delta State’s higher institutions to the commitment of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration to the welfare of academic and non-academic staff, as well as massive investments in educational infrastructure and programme accreditation.

“Lecturers don’t go on strike in Delta State. They are well paid—far better than their counterparts in other states of the federation. They can never participate in ASUU strikes—there’s simply no reason to,” he asserted.

He noted that the governor’s consistent funding of accreditation exercises has ensured the continuous expansion of academic programmes, with over 40 new programmes introduced since the inception of the Oborevwori administration.

“Delta tertiary institutions admit the highest number of 100-level students in the country due to the increase in programmes and institutions. In the past year alone, we admitted over 25,000 students. Presently, there are over 90,000 students in Delta State-owned tertiary institutions,” he added.

The Commissioner stated that the improved standard of education and moral discipline in Delta schools have led many parents from across Nigeria to seek transfers for their children into Delta institutions.

He also commended the governor for prioritising infrastructure funding, citing the construction and commissioning of key facilities at Dennis Osadebey University, Southern Delta University Ozoro, and Delta State University Abraka, among others.

“Governor Oborevwori has employed over 600 academic and non-academic staff across our tertiary institutions in just two years,” Tonukari stated.

Addressing the recent controversy surrounding the suspension of the Rector of Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, Prof. Emmanuel Achuenu, he described the action of the institution’s Governing Council as “ultra vires.”

“The Governing Council can only recommend disciplinary measures. It is only the State Governor, as Visitor to the institution, who has the authority to suspend or discipline a Rector,” the Commissioner maintained.

Highlighting the state’s growing academic reputation, Prof. Tonukari explained that the name change from Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, to Southern Delta University was to facilitate broader academic programme development and accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

He revealed that plans are underway to establish Faculties of Law, Arts, and Social Sciences at the Orerokpe campus.

On innovation, he noted that a fuel-powered light generator prototype had been developed by lecturers and students at Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, with government support to improve and potentially mass-produce the invention.

Tonukari concluded by praising Governor Oborevwori’s governance style, stating:

“Delta remains a front-runner in infrastructure development, transparency, accountability, and economic transformation—not only in Nigeria but in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

