Why Nasarawa APC crisis festers ​― Reconciliation committee

The reconciliation committee set up by the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, to reconcile aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, says it has identified why the crisis festered and chatted ways out of the anomaly.

Sule had in June set up the committee headed by Hassan Liman (SAN), following the discontent which triggered an exodus of some stakeholders out of the party.

Among the stakeholders who exited the party include Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, former representing Karu/Keffi/Kokona in the House of Representatives; Gaza Jonathan Gbwefi, current member representing the federal constituency; Godiya Akwashiki, representing Nasarawa North senatorial district, and Abubakar Sarki Dahiru, member representing Lafia/Obi federal constituency.

Also, a former senator representing Nasarawa North, John Danboyi left the party among others.

Senator Danboyi was the director general who prosecuted the campaign that saw the emergence of the incumbent governor.

The reconciliation committee chairman said the crisis that is currently rocking the party has its root in the handling of the last ward/local government congresses of the party.

Liman who briefed Governor Sule about the committee‘s progress so far also blamed the discontent in the party on the decision of the two former governors of the state, Senators Abdullahi Adamu and Umaru Tanko Al-Makura to contest against each other for the position of the national chairmanship of the party.

The committee noted that although Adamu eventually emerged victorious, the development further polarised the party and aided discord within its ranks.

It also blamed the anomaly on the alleged substitution of the delegate lists during the last National Assembly primary in the state.

“We are happy to report to you that, we have received far-reaching revelations and discussions and have made suggestions on how to move our party forward,” he said

Liman, however, noted that the work of the committee will be incomplete if it did not interact with the Governor, who is not only the leader of the party in the state but also the convener of the committee.

Responding, Governor Sule thanked the committee for the commitment and seriousness so far displayed in the handling of its assignment.

“I have been following up on most of your meetings in the various reports on social media. I read about your interactions with the who and who that you have seen. I want to sincerely commend you for the seriousness that you have taken the work of this committee. Let me thank you for the professionalism that you have given to the interactions,” Engineer Sule stated.

The governor said though he still awaits the report of the committee which will be more authentic, he has kept abreast of their activities, especially from the individual reports of those who appeared before the committee.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE