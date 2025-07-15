As Awujale’s elder, I couldn’t bow or see him — Lenuwa explains absence at palace

The Lenuwa of Ode-Omi, Oba Folailu Adekunle Hassan, has explained why his Official Staff was not present at the palace of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikirullah Kayode Adetona, stating that as an elder brother to the Awujale, he could never prostrate to the late monarch or see him face-to-face.

In an exclusive chat with Tribune Online, the Lenuwa of Ode-Omi explained that ancestrally, the Awujale stool is junior to the Lenuwa stool.

According to the Lenuwa of Ode-Omi, “I am still mourning the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikirullah Kayode Adetona, and the mourning will last seven days in line with traditional rites.

“The reason why my Official Staff is not visible at the Awujale’s palace is because the Awujale is my ancestral younger brother.

“The Awujale of Ijebu-Ode stool is a younger brother to both the Liken of Iwopin and the Lenuwa of Ode-Omi.

“The three of us are biological brothers, but the Lenuwa of Ode-Omi is the eldest, followed by the Liken of Iwopin, and then the Awujale of Ijebu-Ode.

“That is also why I was not physically present during the presentation of Transition Gifts (Ikaro) at the Awujale’s palace.

“As an ancestral elder brother to the Awujale, I cannot prostrate to him nor even see him face-to-face, even when he was alive.

“I hereby commiserate with the entire people of Ijebuland, the Ijebu Traditional Council of Obas, and all Nigerians over the passing of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikirullah Kayode Adetona.”

