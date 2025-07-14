JUST IN: KEDCO gives update on power outage in Kano, Jigawa, Katsina

The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has issued an update on the ongoing power outage affecting Kano, Jigawa, and Katsina States, stating that electricity supply has further declined to an average of 130 megawatts (MW).

According to the management, the current allocation is grossly inadequate to serve all KEDCO customers, prompting massive load shedding and rationing across feeders, which has unfortunately led to widespread power shortages.

In a statement issued by KEDCO spokesperson, Sani Bala Sani, the company attributed the further drop in supply to a tripping incident on one of the 330kV Shiroro–Kaduna transmission lines at about 6:00 a.m. on Monday.

The statement read in part: “The tripping of the Shiroro–Kaduna transmission line has resulted in a further reduction in power allocation to our franchise area, which includes Kano, Jigawa, and Katsina States.”

KEDCO recalled that it had earlier notified customers of limitations on the transmission network due to a fault on the Uguaji–Makurdi–Jos transmission lines, which initially reduced its allocation from over 300MW to an average of 167MW. The latest incident has brought the figure down to 130MW.

The company, however, assured customers that it is in constant communication with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which is working diligently to restore normal supply.

“We sincerely apologise for all the inconveniences caused as a result of the power shortage,” the statement concluded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE