10 killed, over 225 communities ravaged by flood in Adamawa, Kano, Jigawa

NO fewer than 10 persons have been reported killed while many others have been displaced by flood in some parts of Girei Local Government Area, Adamawa State.

This is just as 225 communities have been equally ravaged by flood in Jigawa and Kano states. The executive secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Dr Suleiman Muhammad, confirmed the incident to our correspondent in a telephone interview on Saturday in Yola.

Dr Suleiman said that 10 persons were killed, while others were displaced in Jabbi Lamba town and environs, following Thursday’s torrential rainfall recorded in the local government and some parts of the state.

He said that “six corpses have been recovered while four others are yet to be recovered.”

Meanwhile, three kids have been hospitalised following the collapse of a building as a result of the downpour that lasted several hours on Thursday in the state.

Dr Suleiman also disclosed that his agency has since deployed its assessment team to the affected areas.

In a related development, Dr Nuradeen Abdullahi, NEMA Territorial Coordinator, Kano/Jigawa territorial office, said flood affected 31 local governments in Kano and Jigawa states from July to date.

He said the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on August 16, predicted above normal rainfall in 19 states between August and September including Kano/ Jigawa, and called on the affected states to intensify mitigation, adaption and response mechanisms.





The affected local government areas include Tudun Wada; Doguwa, Kibiya, Kiru, Gwale, Danbatta, Bagwai, Ajingi, Albasu, Shanono, Tsanyawa, RiminGado and Dawakin Kudu in Kano State.

In Jigawa, the disaster affected Kafinhausa; Malammadori, Hadejia, Guri, Auyo, Birniwa, Jahun, Miga, Kiyawa, Birnin Kudu, Kaugama, Babura, Gwaram, Dutse and Kirikasamma local government areas. Abdullahi said the flood destroyed many houses, infrastructure, farmlands, livestock, properties, and displaced hundreds of households.

“I urge authorities and relevant stakeholders to shift from a more reactive to proactive role and map out clearer emergency preparedness plan,” he said.

He urged the state governments to embark on aggressive awareness campaign for possible response activities especially in high risk areas to mitigate further disaster.

The NEMA official further advised residents to adhere to early warning signals, clear drains and canals ease flow of water.