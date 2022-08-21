AMMC raises alarm over impending environmental disaster in Abuja

The Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) has warned residents of Katampe Extension, in Abuja of an impending environmental disaster due to massive environmental degradation taking place in the adjoining Dawaki District, due to illegal construction works in the area.

AMMC Coordinator, Umar Shuaibu, who raised the alarm, during a visit to the area, over the weekend, said the government is going subject to place to special investigation, to ensure that the culprits will be made to answer for the illegal development there. He described the development as monumental life-threatening and ordered the immediate stop of the construction works

Shuaibu, who was accompanied by directors of Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Department of Development Control, Urban and Regional Planning as well as Outdoor Advertisement and Signage (DOAS), also cautioned the public to ensure due diligence, before investing their money in real estate development in the city, to avoid heartbreaks.

Shuaibu said: “There are signage marketing plots for sale with the promise of 10 per cent discount, with false description of this part of Dawaki as Katampe Extension. This will deceive unsuspecting subscribers, who will be thinking there is a building approval, as the plots are already been sold.

“But, the massive environmental degradation that is taking place in this part of Dawaki District as captured in the layout is a disaster in waiting, so the construction work here is going on illegally, and henceforth, we have stopped the work.

“And we are going to subject this place to special investigation, to ensure that any culprit will be made to answer for it. We are definitely going to prosecute whoever is wreaking this havoc. That’s why we are here, to make sure that we enforce our laws and regulations in all development in this city.

“So, the general public must be aware that whatever that is happening here is illegal and whoever has already purchased any land here, should request for refund, otherwise the money invested is going to be lost,” he stated.

