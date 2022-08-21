Asake: One call that changed my life

The Nigerian music industry currently has one name that catches everyone’s attention anytime his songs come on air and that person is Ahmed Ololade, famously known as Asake. Since he broke into the limelight with his hit single, Mr Money, Asake has been on a different level of fame and has been basking in the euphoria his unique style of music and lyrics bring to him.

While Asake is now regarded by many as a multiple hit maker as he continues to bless the eyes and ears of his fans with back-to-back hit songs and visuals, thanks to his favourite music video director, TG Omori, also known as the Boy Director.

In less than two years on the music scene, Asake has more than 20 hit songs including: Sungab, Peace Be Unto You, Omo Ope, Palazo featuring Dj Spinall, Terminator, Bandana, among collaborations with top music acts, a feat many of his peers found hard to achieve.

Speaking about how the story of his life changed after he received a call from famous singer and founder of YBNL records, Olamide, the Palazo singer said becoming a member of the YBNL group was nothing short of miracle as that deal would later turn out to be one of the best moments of his life.

According to him, it was just one call that changed the trajectory of his life- and that call came from Olamide.

His latest collaboration with label mate, Fireboy, on wave-making song, Bandana, took Asake’s name and fame to another level as the video which was directed by TG Omori pointed to the magic they created together.

The song depicts the ambitious and self-assertive mentality of both artistes as they’ve shown how talented they are in recent times; dropping back-to-back hit songs as well as singing to make a mark in the music industry.

In his words,“Getting signed to YBNL was a miracle; one of my friends, Yemolee, played my songs for Olamide to listen to. He liked ‘Omo ope’ and we did the remix together. After the song and video was released, he asked me to come to the house and casually asked “will you like to join the family?” I was blown away with excitement and took the deal as fast as it came. Today it remains one of the best decisions I ever made.

On what fame and recognition now mean to him, Asake said: “It feels good to be appreciated for one’s hard work and I wouldn’t call myself one of the raves, I would rather say one of the hardworking individuals putting out their works and it’s been appreciated by fans. Honestly it feels good but also puts me under pressure to work even harder.

