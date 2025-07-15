Tinubu, 25 ministers to receive Buhari’s remains from London today in Katsina

•As FG releases burial arrangements for ex-president

•Condolence registers to be opened in MDAs, ICC, Nigerian Embassies, Missions abroad

FG declares public holiday

President Bola Tinubu will today receive the remains of the former President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina, which is expected to arrive in Katsina by 12 noon.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known on Monday at a news conference to announce the arrangements put in place for a state burial of the former Nigerian President who died in a hospital in London on Sunday.

He disclosed that a high-level Federal Government delegation, led by the Vice-President, Senator Kashim Shettima, is currently in London to conclude documentation and logistic arrangements for the repatriation of the former President’s remains.

He revealed that President Tinubu has continued to receive international messages of sympathy.

Idris who announced who full participation of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in Buhari’s, burial said 25 members of the Federal Executive Council have been directed to proceed to Katsina to participate in the full schedule of the burial rites and remain for the Third-Day Prayers in Daura on Wednesday, 16th July, 2025.

He also announced that the Special Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 15th July 2025, has been rescheduled to Friday, 18th July 2025.

The minister said: “Military Ceremony and Jana’iza in Daura: Upon arrival in Katsina, a brief military ceremony will be held at the airport.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will personally receive the remains of the former President in Katsina.

“The remains will thereafter proceed to Daura, where the Jana’iza (funeral prayer) will take place, followed by interment at the late President’s residence,” stated.

Idris said: “Following deliberations by the Federal Government on the burial arrangements for our departed former President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, I am here to brief you on the outcomes of those discussions and the national programme of events that will follow.

“To ensure a dignified and well-coordinated programme, the President has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Committee to oversee the State Burial, in collaboration with the Katsina State Government and the family of the former President.

“The Committee, which is chaired by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, is tasked with the responsibility of planning and coordinating a befitting state burial for the late elder statesman,” he stated.

Other members of the committee include the following: Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning; Minister of Defence; Minister of Information and National Orientation; Minister of Works and Minister of Interior.

Others are: Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT); Minister of Housing and Urban Development; Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare; Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy; National Security Adviser; Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political and Other Matters; Inspector General of Police;

Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS) and Chief of Defence Staff.

The Office of the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), would serve as the Secretariat to the Committee.

The Minister said President Tinubu has accordingly declared seven (7) days of National Mourning which commenced on Sunday, 13th July 2025, saying during this period, the National Flag will fly at half-mast across the country.

“All State Governments and the private sector are hereby directed to comply accordingly. In addition, the President has declared tomorrow, Tuesday, a Public Holiday.

“As we prepare to bid farewell to one of Nigeria’s foremost statesmen, the Federal Government urges all Nigerians to join in prayers and reflection for the repose of the soul of our former leader,” Idris stated.

President Tinubu has equally directed that Condolence Registers be opened in all Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies while additional registers would be opened at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja, as well as at Nigerian Embassies and Missions abroad.

In lieu of these, the Federal Government has declared today as a public holiday.

Making the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, following the approval of President Bola Tinubu, Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, noted that the public holiday is in furtherance to the seven days of National mourning declared by President Tinubu, a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Magdalene Ajani said.

The Minister stated that the holiday is a mark of respect for the late President’s service to the nation, his contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey, and his enduring legacy in governance and national development.

“President Muhammadu Buhari served Nigeria with dedication, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of our great nation. This public holiday provides an opportunity for all Nigerians to reflect on his life, leadership, and the values he upheld,” the Minister said.

He urged citizens to use the day to honour the late President’s memory by promoting peace, patriotism, and national cohesion, in line with his vision for a prosperous and united Nigeria.

“As earlier announced, the National flags are to fly at half mast for the seven days of mourning period from Sunday 13th July, 2025.

“The Federal Government extends its deepest condolences to the family of the late President, the people of Katsina State, and all Nigerians, while praying for the peaceful repose of his soul,” Tunji-Ojo added.

Buhari to be buried 2pm in Daura —Katsina gov

Governor Radda also hinted that the burial will take place today in Daura, the hometown of the deceased.

The governor made this known while addressing journalists at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina on Monday morning.

“The burial arrangement for our father who died yesterday in London, we have made consultations with the family and people around him in London.

“We have concluded that the body will arrive in Katsina by noon and the burial will take place in Daura at about 2 pm,” Governor Radda stated.

Security has, therefore, been beefed up in Daura and surrounding areas in preparation for the funeral, with dignitaries from across the country expected to attend the final rites.

NASS suspends legislative activities for one week

The leadership of National Assembly has suspended all legislative activities for one week, to mourn the immediate past President Buhari who died on Sunday at the age of 82.

Hence, the plenary activities which was earlier scheduled to resume today, 14th July, 2025 have been rescheduled to Tuesday, 22nd July, 2025.

“In honour of his legacy and service to the nation, I am directed by the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to inform all members of the National Assembly and the general public that all legislative activities in the National Assembly are hereby suspended immediately until Tuesday, 22 July, 2025.

“All members of the National Assembly are urged to reschedule their engagements to enable full participation in the burial activities of the late President.

“The leadership of both chambers, on behalf of members and staff of the National Assembly extend heartfelt condolences to: The government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; the government and people of Katsina State; His wives, children and the entire Buhari family,” the memo issued by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Barrister Kamoru Ogunlana read in part.

APC closes national secretariat

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the closure of its National Secretariat in Abuja in honour of the late former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Barrister Felix Morka, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Morka declared that the decision to close the Secretariat was as directed by the Acting National Chairman of the party, Honourable Bukar Dalori.

“The Party’s National Secretariat will be closed starting today, Monday, July 14 and will reopen on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

“We urge party faithful to use this period of national mourning for quiet reflection and prayers for the repose of the soul of our departed leader.”

Sultan, NSCIA mourn Buhari

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has mourned the passing of former President Buhari, describing his death as “the end of an era.”

The Sultan said this in an official statement released by his media team, underscoring the significant contributions he made towards nation-building and his unwavering belief in the traditional institution as a pathway to achieve a Nigeria characterised by peace, unity, and prosperity.

According to Sultan, “He was a great Nigerian leader, endowed with the qualities that commanded respect before, during, and after his tenure as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“His legacy of leadership, rooted in truth, patriotism, and national integrity, will resonate in the minds of not only our generation but those yet to come. History will continue to acknowledge his contributions.”

In the same vein, the NSCIA described the immediate past Nigerian Head of State as a beacon of integrity and discipline who lived a life anchored in the principles of Islam.

The Nigerian apex Islamic body, in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, made available to newsmen in Abuja, stated that Buhari’s death on Sunday marked the end of an eventful journey characterised by sacrifice, service and commitment to national development.

It further stated that the late former president left indelible imprints on the pages of national history, adding that his life and legacy demonstrate the power of faith, persistence, discipline, humility and abiding faith in the Almighty Allah,” he stated.

CJN, AGF pay tribute

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, have joined other eminent Nigerians in paying tribute to the late President Buhari.

In her tribute, which she personally signed, the CJN said she received the news of the death of the former President with sadness, but with gratitude to God for a life well lived.

She commiserated with the immediate family of the late former President, the government and people of Katsina State, and all Nigerians, on the loss of a statesman who served his country, first as military Head of State, and later as a democratically elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to the CJN, “President Buhari’s life was defined by duty, discipline, and a remarkable consistency of purpose. His unwavering commitment to the Nigerian project, despite personal and political setbacks, stands as a lasting testament to his resilience and belief in the nation’s potential.

“In a time of shifting values, his example reminds us of the importance of perseverance, principles, and public service,” she said and urged all Nigerians to reflect on his legacy and draw inspiration from his dedication to national development.

Fagbemi, in his tribute, said the death of former President Buhari marks the end of an era in Nigeria’s political and moral history.

Buhari great leader who served Nigeria with integrity – First Lady

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has mourned former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a great leader who served the country with integrity, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

In a heartfelt condolence message issued in Abuja on Monday, the First Lady expressed profound grief over the death of the two-time Head of State who passed away in London following a prolonged illness.

Mrs Tinubu, who appreciated Buhari’s dedication to the nation’s service, described him as a leader who served the country with love, dedication, integrity and unwavering commitment to his people.

“It is with deep sadness I received the news of the passing of Former President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR). Our nation has lost a great leader who dedicated his life to the service of our beloved country.

“Former President Buhari served Nigeria with unwavering commitment, integrity, and a deep love for his people.

“He was a man of immense courage, conviction, and a tireless advocate for justice and good governance,” she said.

Buhari tried his best to make Nigeria great – Olu Falae

A former Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Oba Olu Falae, says late former President Buhari tried his best to make Nigeria a great nation.

Falae stated this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Akure.

He said that Buhari’s intention was for the betterment of the country by trying to eliminate corruption from the public sphere by tackling corruption among politicians and civil servants.

“He did his best and tried to make Nigeria great by wiping out corruption from the society. The intention was an excellent one but to me, the approach to achieve it was another matter,” he said.

Buhari feared God, Awujale lived for culture – Emir of Ilorin

Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara Traditional Rulers Council, has described the late ex-President Muhammadu Buhari as a nationalist who lived in the fear of God, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

The emir, in a condolence message issued in Ilorin on Monday by his spokesman, Dr Abdulazeez Arowona, also mourned the late Oba Sikiru Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebuland.

Sulu-Gambari said the late ex-president was a distinguished Nigerian and a true Muslim.

According to him, Buhari demonstrated love for Nigeria and Nigerians during his tenures as a Military Head of State and democratically elected President.

“He served Nigeria with full dedication and commitment, with a major achievement of promoting unity in the nation.

“As Muslims, we accept his passing as the will of Almighty Allah,” he said.

Buhari runs, concludes his race as a mortal – Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has mourned the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that the late Nigerian leader “ran and concluded his race as a mortal.”

Chief George, in his condolence message, copy of which was made available to newsmen, described Buhari’s death as a “leveller,” saying that the lesson of his death was for everybody to be sober, whether one is in power or not, rich or poor as, according to him, death does not give a notice.

The PDP chieftain, who is also former Military Governor of old Ondo State, while noting that death, obviously had a humbling power that eliminates advantages and disadvantages, asserted that the moment it strikes, it becomes clear “that all men and women are the same, irrespective of social status, wealth, fame, power, religion and connections.”

He further asserted, being mortal, everybody will end up in six feet, saying was also wrong for anybody to mock somebody’s death.

“The lesson of his death is for everybody to be sober, whether you are in power or not, rich or poor. Death does not give a notice.

“It is also wrong for anybody to mock somebody’s death. It is un-African. God does not like that because judgement belongs to Him alone,” he added.

Tompolo hails Buhari’s simplicity, patriotism

Former Niger Delta militant leader and Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd (TSSNL), High Chief Dr. Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has also mourned the passing of former President Buhari, describing him as a principled, contented, and patriotic leader.

In a heartfelt statement released on Monday, Tompolo noted that Buhari, who served as Nigeria’s President from 2015 to 2023, contributed meaningfully to the nation’s development during his time in office.

“Buhari was a principled and patriotic Nigerian who was not materialistic and remained content with what God blessed him with,” Tompolo said.

He recalled that Buhari valued competence and integrity in those he appointed, which informed his decision to engage Tantita Security Services in 2022 to tackle the rampant oil theft threatening the country’s critical oil and gas infrastructure.

“When the country’s oil and gas facilities were bleeding, President Buhari sought persons of character, goodwill, and vigour. That led to Tantita’s engagement, and today, Nigeria is progressing steadily toward peak oil production,” the statement read.

Tompolo praised the late President’s contributions to national peace and unity, adding that his legacy would be remembered by Nigerians.

CAN mourns former President Buhari

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has joined millions of Nigerians in mourning the passing of former President Buhari, describing his death as a significant loss to the nation.

In a condolence message signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN extended its deepest sympathies to the late President’s family, friends, and associates, acknowledging his dedication and service to Nigeria.

“While his tenure as president was not without its challenges, former President Buhari served our nation with dedication and a deep sense of duty. His contributions to Nigeria’s development and his commitment to public service form a significant part of our national history”, the statement read.

The Christian body urged Nigerians to remember Buhari’s legacy and pray for strength and comfort for his family during this period of mourning.

Buhari was a tenacious leader, misunderstood by many people – Fayemi

The immediate-past Governor of Ekiti State and former Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement personally signed by him on Monday, Fayemi extended condolences to the Buhari family, the government and people of Katsina State, and all Nigerians, calling for prayers and support during this period of national mourning.

He described the late President as a man of deep conviction and great tenacity, who never gave up on his dream of leading Nigeria democratically, despite suffering several electoral defeats before his eventual victory in 2015.

“President Buhari’s life was defined by resilience and an unyielding belief in the Nigerian project,” the former governor said.

Fayemi, who served in Buhari’s cabinet as Minister of Mines and Steel Development and also chaired the APC Presidential Primary Convention that produced Buhari as the party’s flagbearer in 2014, noted that the former president left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s infrastructure landscape.

Buhari will be remembered as patriot, advocate of transparency – Olawepo-Hashim

Prominent politician and former presidential candidate, Dr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has said former President Buhari would be remembered as a patriot, an advocate of transparency and modesty

In a statement by his media department in Abuja on Monday, the global business executive described the former president “as a patriot and advocate of transparency and modesty in public office.”

He said: “I encountered him personally at the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF), when my company, Set and Sell Communication, was responsible for the production of the Fund’s monthly Newspaper, PTF News between 1997 and 1998.”

He added that “the late president was the chairman working cordially with his member/secretary, Chief Tayo Akpata, whose office was directly responsible for supervising our work.”

“The General, who was in love with the beauty of the full coloured publication when such was rare in Nigeria, gave the continuation of the publication its full support.”

In politics, Dr Hashim maintained, “even though we shared divergent political views and platforms on most occasions, the General did send his commendation through trusted relations on positions I held which he considered patriotic despite our different platforms.”

Southern, Middle Belt leaders express sadness

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has expressed sadness over the demise of the former president, Mohammadu Buhari, describing him as a gallant soldier and a patriot who played a pivotal role in the unity and territorial integrity of Nigeria during his years as a young Nigerian military officer and later, a general.

In a statement signed by the Afenifere—HRM Oba Oladipo Olaitan, Middle Belt Forum—Dr Bitrus Pogu, and Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide—Senator John Azuta-Mbata, the SMBLF pointed out that his military career as an officer was marked by discipline, loyalty, and commitment to national service.

It pointed out that as military head of state, General Buhari sought to rid Nigeria of corruption and instill a culture of accountability and order within the public sector, adding that his regime, though short-lived, left a lasting impression for its emphasis on discipline and public morality.

Behind Buhari’s firm resolve was man of gentle humanity –Gbemisola Saraki

Immediate past Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Senator Gbemisola Ruqayyah Saraki, CON, said the news of the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari brought with it a deep sense of national and personal loss.

Saraki, who was appointed into Buhari’s cabinet first as minister of state for transportation in August 2019 before she was deployed in Ministry of Mines and Steel Development in July 2022, said in a statement, on Monday, entitled: “From Allah we come, and to Him we shall return” that the late President was a man of unshakable principles, quiet strength, and rare humility.

The former minister’s statement reads further: “Though he held the highest office in the land, he lived simply and asked for little — yet gave his all for the peace, progress, and dignity of the people he served.

“Behind his firm resolve was a man of gentle humanity and a sharp, often unexpected sense of humour that revealed his warmth and wisdom. He carried the weight of leadership with grace, guided by integrity, and remained deeply committed to the values he believed in. His legacy is one of service, sacrifice, and steadfast belief in the promise of this nation.

He was indeed the first amongst equals, says Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi-Fani Kayode, described the demise of immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari “as tragic passing of the last of the three great Mahdis and most formidable warriors and messianic leaders of Northern Nigeria has finally fallen.”

In his tributes to the former president, Fani-Kayode noted that Buhari was commonly called by the masses in the North as ‘Mai Gaskiya.’

According to the ex-minister, Buhari like two of his progenitors was regarded as not just pious and righteous but also deeply courageous souls who would do anything in defence of his faith and who risked all in his fight against injustice and evil.

“Yet, Buhari managed to achieve what the others could not: he became the indisputable leader of not just the North but also of the whole of Nigeria and he did it three times.

Describing him as a proud warrior and patriotic son of Nigeria, Fani-Kayode said: “His role in the affairs of our nation transcended politics and veered into the spiritual.

“In the North, he was not seen as a mere political leader but more as a religion and his following was indescribable, unprecedented and massive.

“He was a rare phenomenon and an intriguing enigma: a remarkable man and inspirational leader whose destiny was intrinsically intertwined with Nigeria’s.

“He managed to achieve what no other Nigerian leader has managed to achieve in our entire history: the unflinching, unconditional, unquestioning and literally fanatical adulation and love of the whole of the core North and the support of many in the South.

“He was indeed the first amongst equals and, love him or hate him, his legacy and commitment to the service of our nation has left an indelible mark.

“The question on everyone’s mind is who can possibly take up his mantle of Northern leadership today and who can fill into his gargantuan shoes?

“Whatever the answer to those questions are, one thing is clear: the North and indeed Nigeria shall NEVER be the same without him.

