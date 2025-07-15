Five major national events postponed over public holiday in honour of Buhari’s burial

Several major events scheduled for Tuesday, July 15, 2025, across Nigeria have been postponed following the Federal Government’s declaration of a public holiday in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari’s burial today.

Tribune Online reports that Buhari, a former military head of state in the 1980s and civilian President from 2015 to 2023, died on Sunday, July 13, at a clinic in London, United Kingdom, after a prolonged illness.

Following the shocking demise of Buhari, prominent Nigerians have continued to mourn the former President, who died at the age of 82 years, including a public holiday declared by the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government in honour of the late Nigerian leader.

President Bola Tinubu also declared a seven-day mourning period, ordering flags to fly at half-mast nationwide, Tribune Online reported.

Below are the major national events postponed over the holiday in honour of Buhari’s burial:

1. GTCo Autism Conference

Originally scheduled for Tuesday, July 15, the GTCo Autism Conference was moved to Wednesday, July 16, at the Muson Centre.

Organisers, in a communication, confirmed that the one-on-one consultations will still hold as planned from Thursday, July 17 to Saturday, July 19 at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Secretariat, citing the national day of mourning as the reason for the rescheduling.

2. Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting

The special Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting planned for July 15 was postponed, with the Presidency stating that a new date would be announced after the burial of the former president. Buhari’s remains are expected to arrive at the Katsina airport from London, before proceeding for final burial in Daura.

3. National Assembly Legislative Activities

All legislative activities, especially Tuesday plenary and the ongoing Constitution review public hearing, were suspended for the week as both chambers of the National Assembly observed a week-long tribute for Muhammadu Buhari.

Activities are expected to resume on Tuesday, July 22, with a formal plenary session in honour of Buhari.

4. APC National Secretariat Closure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat in Abuja has been shut from July 14 to July 17. The closure is part of the party’s mourning schedule.

A scheduled meeting between APC governors and President Tinubu has also been postponed, with no rescheduled date yet announced.

5. BECE/School Examinations

While many primary and secondary schools across the country are currently having their third term examination, both the National Examination Council (NECO) and the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) are also ongoing.

Importantly, BECE examinations scheduled for today (Yoruba, Hausa, Efik and Ibibio) papers have been postponed due to the holiday.

This sudden halt led to the rescheduling of exams and left many students, parents, and school authorities adjusting their plans around the unexpected break.

These disruptions underscore the national impact of Buhari’s passing, with both state and private sectors adjusting their calendars to accommodate the tribute and funeral proceedings.

