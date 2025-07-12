How I convinced Priscilla to convert to Islam — Juma Jux

Tanzanian-Nigerian singer, Juma Jux, has shed light on the emotional and spiritual process that led to his wife, Priscilla Ojo, embracing Islam ahead of their much-celebrated wedding.

In a recent interview with Afrik Media, the singer reflected on the challenges he faced in guiding Priscilla, daughter of Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo, through a deeply personal religious transition.

He described the experience as emotionally demanding, noting that it required time, patience, and support from Islamic scholars and devout individuals who mentored him on the proper approach.

The singer explained that he relied on lessons from religious leaders who encouraged him to proceed gently, offering practical advice on how to engage Priscilla in discussions about Islam.

This steady and compassionate approach, he said, eventually helped her gain a better understanding of the faith and led to her acceptance.

When asked if it was difficult convincing her to convert to Islam, he said, “Yes, a little bit. On the other hand, I was receiving lessons from religious leaders. And people who are keen about the religion. So there’s a way that they were teaching me with regards to how to convince her. ‘Go with her slowly, teach her this and that, tell her this and that.’ So I took some time, she later on understood.”

Tribune Online reports that Juma Jux tied the knot with Priscilla Ojo in a white wedding ceremony held in Lagos on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

