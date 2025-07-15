2027: APC will lose Lagos guber election if… – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned that the All Progressive Congress (APC) would lose Lagos if any candidate is imposed on the party by top members.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele stated that 2027 will not be an easy task for the Lagos APC as people will stand against the rigging of the election.

He advised the party to make the ticket open for everyone and allow the best candidate to win in order to retain the state; otherwise, it will be difficult to win the governorship election in Lagos.

“With a wrong candidate, Lagos will be on fire in 2027, as there will be no amount of rigging that will make the candidate win. APC should know what to do and let everyone go into the field to play, to enable the best person to emerge. They need the best hand to retain Lagos in 2027.

“For APC to have continuity, they will do a lot of work, the party will sweat to win, and with a free and fair election, it will be difficult to retain Lagos in 2027 by the APC.”

He described the best candidate as one who is a grassroots politician and not just a technocrat.

He stated that the candidate must be known far and wide by the populace, not just within the party.

“They must get a candidate people love, a grassroots candidate and not just a technocrat, a core politician who is known widely should be allowed to be the party’s candidate, otherwise it will be very difficult to retain Lagos.

“If they allow imposition of a candidate, the party will lose the state. They need a grassroots candidate, someone who has experience and capacity, someone everyone admires, to win Lagos state in APC.”