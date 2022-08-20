NBC extends revocation of operational licenses of 52 broadcast stations to Wednesday

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has extended revocation of operational licenses of 52 broadcasting stations owing N2.6 billion license renewal fee to Wednesday.

Recall that the NBC had given the debtor stations 24 hours to renew their licenses or risk closure, this action attracted criticisms from stakeholders in the industry.

NBC in a statement signed by its Director General Balarabe Shehu llelah said the commission had extended the deadline to Wednesday following appeals from affected stations.

“This is to inform all the affected broadcast stations whose licenses were revoked and given 24 hours to pay all outstanding license fees that the National Broadcasting Commission has extended the period which all outstanding debts are to be paid from 24 hours to Wednesday, August 24.

“All affected broadcast stations who fail to defray their debts on or before August 23, 2022 are directed to shut down by 12 am on August 24, 2022.

“This extension is due to the appeal by the affected broadcast stations, relevant stakeholders, public spirited individuals and organizations,” the statement stated.

