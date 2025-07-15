Buhari’s last moments in London hospital, family reveals

Fresh details have emerged on the final hours of Nigeria’s late former President, Muhammadu Buhari, as one of his closest relatives and confidants, Mamman Daura, alongside other family members, recounted what transpired before his death in a London hospital.

Speaking with THISDAY, Daura revealed that he was with Buhari on Saturday and that preparations were already underway for the former President’s discharge later in the week. However, his condition reportedly took a sudden turn around 2pm on Sunday.

Other family members who corroborated Daura’s account said there was no indication that Buhari would not survive the latest round of illness, which he eventually succumbed to.

According to Daura, who is also a former newspaper editor, efforts were being made to settle the hotel bills of those who had travelled to London in support of Buhari ahead of his planned discharge.

He explained that he left Buhari’s bedside in high spirits on Saturday, with plans to return on Sunday, as Buhari had looked forward to a scheduled visit by his doctor that morning.

However, things took a critical turn on Sunday as Buhari’s condition reportedly worsened during breakfast. By midday, he began experiencing breathing difficulties, prompting doctors to intervene. Despite their efforts, the former leader passed away at about 4.30pm.

Daura said, “We were together on Saturday talking and laughing and Buhari was in high spirits in the London Clinic where he was admitted. We talked about everything. He even had the plan to depart for Nigeria upon his discharge this week and made sure that arrangements were made to sort out the hotel bills of everybody who was in London on his behalf before departing.

“I left him about 9pm on Saturday in high spirits and promised to see him on Sunday afternoon. He was looking forward to his doctor’s visit on Sunday morning.. But around midday, he started having breathing challenges and doctors rushed to his side to try and manage it. But unfortunately, around 4.30 pm, he gave up the ghost.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE