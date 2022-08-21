Thugs attack Osun governor’s wife

OSUN State governor’s wife, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, narrowly escaped death on Friday evening when armed thugs attacked her convoy in Owode-Ede area of the state.

The incident, which happened at the market square of the town, reportedly led to injuries inflicted on some security operatives attached to the governor’s wife.

The thugs, allegedly members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), reportedly armed with cutlasses, sledgehammers, guns, broken bottles and other dangerous weapons, attacked the convoy at about 8.30 pm.

Trouble reportedly started when security operatives in the convoy were trying to clear the traffic around Owode-Ede to allow for easy passage for their trip.

In the process, the armed thugs came out in large number and started hauling stones and other dangerous items at Mrs Oyetola’s team, which damaged the vehicles in the convoy and injured some security operatives.

When contacted, an aide of the governor’s wife, Iluyomade Oluwatumise, confirmed the incident.

According to her, “No life was lost in the incident, but some security personnel attached to the convoy sustained various degrees of injuries and all those injured have been taken to the hospital and are receiving medical attention.”

In its reaction, the state chapter of the PDP through its spokesperson dissociated the party from the incident and instead pinned the blame on the security aides of the governor’s wife.





Bamiji said: “We are shocked to read this morning the futile attempt by the office of the outgoing first lady to cover-up the irresponsible conduct of her escort who beat up a truck driver at Owode, leading to public angry reactions against her entire convoy.

“According to eyewitness accounts, yesterday (Friday) was Owode Ede market day and the road was expectedly crowded.

“A truck had developed a fault right in the middle of the road with the driver making efforts to get it to work.

“That was the point the first lady’s convoy arrived at the scene and instead of helping to clear the traffic hold-up, the security operatives around the First lady pounced on the truck driver, beating him to a state of stupor.

“Realising the outcome of their criminal misadventure, the operatives rushed the driver to the hospital after the former had slumped. It was at this point that people around the market angrily reacted, pelting the convoy with stones and others.

“Eye witness accounts further revealed that as of the time the convoy was attacked, the angry crowd were not even aware of who was in the convoy until reinforcement was sent to the scene from Government House with sporadic shootings.

“We have gone this far with the details of the incident to strongly deny allegations that PDP thugs were responsible for the self-inflicted attacks on the convoy of the first lady.”

In its own reaction to the incident, Osun State Police Command said that five persons have been arrested and are now being quizzed in connection with the attack on the governor’s wife’s convoy. The Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, assured that thorough investigations would be done to bring the alleged perpetrators to book.

According to her, “Information received at Owode, Ede Market Expressway was that some hoodlums were attacking the convoy of the first lady. DPO ‘A’ Division Ede promptly mobilised and led detectives to the scene where they met CSP Dauda Ismail, the CSO to His Excellency (Adegboyega Oyetola), the executive governor of Osun State.”