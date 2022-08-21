FCTA engages security operatives to tackle Pilgrims from absconding

In preparation for the next phase of pilgrimage to the holy land of Israel, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), via the Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board has come out to say it is engaging the services of security operatives to ensure that all Pilgrims that embarked on pilgrimage on its platform are all accounted for, without any record of abscondment.

The Director of the Board, Dabara Audu Vingo, during a chat with newsmen in Abuja, over the weekend said the Board has among other measures, engaged the services of several security operatives who mount intelligent surveillance on the Pilgrims at all points, to prevent Pilgrims from absconding and embarking on human trafficking.

Vingo said: “This last pilgrimage was very successful. We went and came back with the same numbers of Pilgrims.

“We achieved this through our pilgrimage activities. Even if you have the money and we give you the package cost, we don’t just accept your money and allow you to go. We subject all intending Pilgrims to rigorous screening.

“Once an intending Pilgrims submit their filled forms, we start screening to determine their intents, even in their absence.

“We have operatives from the Department of State Security ( DSS) the Police, Civil Defense, the Immigration and other relevant agencies that will investigate the persons,” he stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Thugs Attack Osun Governor’s Wife

OSUN State governor’s wife, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, narrowly escaped death on Friday evening when armed thugs attacked her convoy in Owode-Ede area of the state. The incident, which happened at the market square of the town, reportedly led to injuries inflicted on some security operatives attached to the governor’s wife…..

Bandits Now Kidnap Farmers, Force Them To Work As Slaves In Farms

BANDITS operating in Zamfara now kidnap farmers in various communities in the state and make them to work as slaves, Sunday Tribune can exclusively report.…

FCTA engages security operatives to tackle Pilgrims from absconding