I often hear of cases of otherwise healthy people dying of Heart Attack. Kindly let me know what causes this.

Benjamin (by SMS)

Symptoms for Heart Attack can be different for men and women. The most common symptoms in men are; sudden cold sweat, discomfort or tingling in the back, shoulder, arms, neck or jaw, chest pain or pressure, shortness of breath and nausea.

In women, the symptoms can be extreme fatigue, lightheadedness or dizziness, neck and jaw pain without chest pain, upper back pain, shortness of breath, chest pressure, vomiting, nausea, feeling of heartburn as well as discomfort or tingling in one or both arms. Anybody with any of these symptoms should seek urgent medical attention.

