Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of the reality show.

Kim Oprah, after getting kicked out of the house, responded to Tribune reporter’s question on her top 3 finalists for the show. She tipped Cross, Pere and Mercy to be among the finalists.

She also denied dating Cross adding that “we are just good friends”.

The organisers of the Big Brother Naija All Stars reality show had announced a grand prize of N120 million for whoever emerged as the winner of the show.

