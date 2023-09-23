A Grade I Area Court in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has ordered a generator mechanic, Abdulfatai Adewale, to pay his wife, Maryam, N180,000 as maintenance arrears.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the judge, Ibrahim Rufai, also ordered Abdulfatai to give his wife N2,000 daily for maintenance, in line with the plaintiff’s prayer.

Earlier, the plaintiff told the court that she got married to the respondent under Islamic law in 2021.

“My husband lived in my house after our marriage. I got a shop for him because he was a generator mechanic.

“Ever since he started his business, he has not been able to raise funds for me to start my own business.

“He left the house in June without making provision for my upkeep. I spent N200,000 on the upkeep of our family.

“When I complained, he promised to rent a place for me in August, but did not.

“He promised to transfer money to me for the family’s upkeep, but I never heard from him.

“I spend an average of N2,000 daily for my upkeep and that of our children.

“I pray the court to order him to pay me N200,000 and take up his responsibility as a man,” the plaintiff said.

The defendant, however, said he left his wife and travelled to the village because she is ill-tempered.





“Although she did not have any children for me, she told me before we got married that she already had three children.

“Anytime I gave her money for feeding, she would tell me it is finished.

“I later discovered that she actually has eight children.

“I agree that I have not been providing for her since June, but it is not true that she spent up to N200,000.

“I am indebted to a bank and currently paying a loan she took in the past.

“I trekked from Phase III, Kubwa to get to the court here in Arab Road.

“Business has not been good and I cannot afford N200,000,” the respondent said.

“He, however told the court that he could only afford N5,000 monthly for maintenance, adding that she was aware of his capability.

