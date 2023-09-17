September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between September 13th -17th, 2023. Flood is one of the most dangerous natural disasters. It is caused by different reasons like overflow of water from rivers and oceans, overflow in the plains due to dam break, and excessive water flow due to sudden melting of glaciers. The negative effects of floods include damaging the environment and disrupting human lives and properties, among other negative repercussions that are difficult to deal with. It is thus important to take measures to control or cope with it.

Here are some preventive measures for individuals and institutions to control and cope with floods:

– Obey Flood Warning Alerts

Be vigilant when flood warning alerts go out, especially if your state or vicinity is mentioned. Just recently, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said 13 states and 50 communities, mainly up North, will likely witness heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding between Sept. 13 and 17.

It is also important for the government, media and relevant stakeholders to set up better flood warning systems so that people are warned about the upcoming problem right on time, and they are there.

– Relocate to safe areas

Once warnings of flooding begin, it is always advisable to leave areas subject to flooding. It is always safe to move to a location away from the flood-affected area before floodwater arrives.





When there are signs of downpours, avoid commuting during the rain or staying in houses close to water bodies once flood alerts occur.

– Strengthen Drainage System

One of the main causes of the flood is the poor drainage system. Drainage systems have become waste disposal points in many towns and cities. When the dirt piles up in the drainage, it causes the water to stop flowing properly. Eventually, when rain falls in excess, it overflows and starts flooding. While some drainage systems are poorly constructed, thus making them unable to withstand an excessive flow of water, there should be adequate drainage systems in rural and urban centres to curtail the annual flooding that kills people and destroys properties.

When flood alerts are issued, community leaders and individual households should take a cue as a time to clean up and clear up drainages or repair broken ones to ensure the free flow of water.

Public and private stakeholders must sensitise residents to ensure proper refuse disposal and desist from making drainage systems their refuse dumps.

– Install Flood Barriers

Flood barriers should be installed in the areas that are prone to flood. These can be removed once the water recedes.

– Introduce Water Storage System

Communities, individuals and the government must invest in building water storage systems to store and reuse rainwater. This way, the excessive water can be used instead of letting it overflow on the plains to cause flood.

