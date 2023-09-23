A 30-YEAR-OLD MAN from Kitwe, Zambia, has taken legal action against his wife, seeking a divorce, after discovering a deceit that had been concealed for several years.

The husband, James Banda, and his 29-year-old wife, Barbara, who are both Jehovah’s Witnesses, tied the knot in 2013, embarking on what seemed like a harmonious marital journey.

However, their blissful union began to crumble two years after when Barbara finally mustered the courage to reveal a well-guarded secret that she has three children, not just the one she had previously claimed.

“When we were about to get married, she told me that she had one child and I accepted because I also had one. Two years later, she said she had three children and this came as a surprise to me,” said James.

In his testimony, James told the court that he wanted to divorce his wife because he has no capacity to provide for the three children.

He said he was also disappointed that his wife and her family did not tell him the truth from the outset of their relationship.

However, Barbara told the court that she does not want divorce though her husband has married a second wife after they were separated for four years.

She said she was ready to be in a polygamous marriage because she still loved her husband.

Barbara said she regretted her actions and asked James for forgiveness.

“I asked my husband for forgiveness after telling him and he forgave me, but his family members forced him to come to court for divorce,” she said.

After Barbara’s testimony, the court said it could not dissolve their marriage because doing so would be against Barbara’s will.





The court ordered Barbara and James to return to court after they have both agreed on what to be done.

