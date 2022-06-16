We’ll continue to secure Southwest — Amotekun Commanders

The Commanders of the South West Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps on Thursday said the state security outfit would continue to secure the region despite the attack on the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

The Commanders who gave this assurance during their visit to the state to condole with the state and Christian family in Owo and Ondo state over the gruesome killings of some worshippers said Amotekun would synergise with other security agencies to avoid a repeat of the attack.

The Amotekun Commanders include Corps General Joe Komolafe (rtd), Ekiti, Colonel Olayinka Olayanju (rtd) (Oyo), Retired Police Commissioner, David Ajibola Akinremi (Ogun) and Brigadier General Isah Aderibigbe (Osun).

Speaking on behalf of the Commanders, the Ogun State Commander of the Corps, David Ajibola Akinremi, said “we are here to express our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the attack and we pray that Almighty God grant their souls eternal rest.

“We feel very sad about this attack because these ‘animals’ invaded this ever peaceful town and massacred defenceless worshippers. it is a sad moment for us.

“To Ondo State people, we want to reassure them that the executives of all the western states are determined to continue to ensure your security of lives and property are guaranteed.

“We want you all to be rest assured that even the federal government and all the security agencies are not leaving any stone unturned in apprehending the perpetrators of this dastardly act and ensuring that we prevent a repeat of it.”

Akinremi appealed to residents to be vigilant, saying security is a business of all, it should not be limited to law enforcement agencies alone.

“We needed information everywhere to assist us in apprehending these people and prevent reoccurrence of this type of incident,” he said.





He, however, commended the governments of the region for their immense contributions and supports towards ensuring that the Corps respond swiftly and checkmate criminal activities.

“We want to assure you that we will do everything within our power and bring the perpetrators to book, but any person or group planning a similar attack in any part of the southwest states will have us to contend with. This is not only an attack on Ondo, it is an attack on the Yoruba race and Amotekun will not condole that.

Bishop of Ondo Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Jude Arogundade who received the Corp Commanders in his residence, appreciated them and charged them to fish out perpetrators of the ungodly act.

He, however, urged them to work together for the peace, harmony and stability of the Southwest states.

The Deji of Akure and Chairman, Ondo State Council of Obas, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi who condemned the attack in strong terms, lauded the efforts of the Corps in the area of crime prevention which has earned them the confidence and respect of residents.

While praying for the timely arrest of the perpetrators, he assured the Corps of the support of traditional rulers’ towards the effective discharge of their responsibilities, and that Yoruba land may continue to enjoy peace.

Responding, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, commended the Amotekun Commanders for effectively securing the Southwest region.

According to him, you are all trying your best to ensure peace reigns in Yoruba land. We know you have your own challenges. If only the Federal Government would support and allow you to carry sophisticated weapons, no crime will be difficult for you to burst’, he said.

Oba Ogunoye however, appealed to the Federal Government on the need to transform the Amotekun Corps into State Police so as to effectively combat crimes and criminality in the region.

