I’m every man’s choice now, my DM is crazy —Eniola Badmus

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, popularly known as Gbogbo Biz Girl has revealed that her DM has been bombarded by would-be suitors, as she is now every man’s choice and has cried out that they should take it easy on her.

She made this revelation via a post on her verified Instagram page where she uploaded a picture with the caption: “Every man’s choice… I can’t even lie, my DM is crazy right now, you all should take it easy on me.”

Her post has continued to generate a lot of reactions from many of her followers as they all hail her for the development, while some thought she was “lying”.

The busty actress had recently put in serious efforts into working out and her hard work has evidently paid off for her. The actress, who was really big, has now slimmed down and she is noticeably looking take-away. She had also not been quiet about her new shape as she flaunts it at every given opportunity.

