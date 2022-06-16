Iwuanyanwu kicks against alleged PVC disenfranchisement in Lagos, calls for investigation

An elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has called for a full-scale investigation into the report of disenfranchisement of some sections of the country on PVC revalidation in Lagos.

Chief Iwuanyanwu was reacting to a viral video report trending on social media which showed that some sections of the country are being denied access from validating or revalidating their PVC in some parts of the country, especially in Lagos State.

He warned that the ugly action should be investigated and nipped in the bud before it causes greater damage to the peace in the land.

The nationalist said that the investigation will enable the government to fish out the perpetrators of this ugly divisive incident and bring them to book as such is undemocratic and discriminatory

He, however, cautioned against the disenfranchisement of Igbos on PVC in Lagos and any other part of the country.

He advised the Federal Government to ensure that no one in any section of the country is disenfranchised in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

He said that such provocative action portends great danger to the peace and unity of the country

The Elder Statesman maintained that since the government made it compulsory for people to possess the PVC, all the State Governments should allow residents in their States to register or revalidate their cards.

Chief Iwuanyanwu said that the main concern of every well-meaning Nigerian this time should be on what will unite the country and not polarise the system.





He called for a total restructuring of the country before next year’s general elections to find solutions to those issues causing multifarious agitations across the country.

