Police arrest suspected two times bomber of Jalingo

Taraba State Police Command on Thursday paraded a suspected bomber of Nukkai and the military 6 Brigade, both in Jalingo, Taraba State.

The Command Commissioner, CP Abimbola Sokoya told journalists at the Police Headquarters that his men got rid of the suspect, Bala Usman, a 37-year-old man from Kebbi when he attempted to kill one Usman Yaki of Gunduma village in Gassol local government area of Taraba State.

The CP said the suspect had confessed to being a member of the terror Boko Haram and a kidnapper operating in Niger, Kogi and Taraba states.

According to the CP, the suspect had also confessed been behind the two bomb attack on Jalingo recently.

Correspondent reports that the suspect, Bala Usman, also confessed to journalists that one Abubakar Lawal who is from Kano State and Adulahi Garba are his team leaders, while Yusuf, Sale and Kabiru are team members who are at large.

Tribune Online reports that 198 pieces of 7.8MM ammunition, 558 assault live ammunition, 1 pistol with 6 rounds of live ammunition, 20 plastic bottles of sodium Azide acid, 27 plastic bottles of locally-made bombs, 3 face masks, 3 pullover jackets, a bunch of cable wire, 36 lighters, 2 empty magazines of AK 47 rifle and assault rifle were found buried in the house of the suspect in Mutum biyu town of Gassol local government area of Taraba State.

