Umahi approves conversion exercise for Ebonyi civil servants

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has announced approval for the conversion of all deserving civil servants in the State.

The governor announced this while speaking at a special thanksgiving service held Sunday at the new Government House chapel, Abakaliki.

The service was organised to appreciate God for a successful local government election and inauguration ceremony of the new council leaders in the State.

Governor Umahi, while attributing the successes recorded to the faithfulness of God, charged political office holders to always be grateful to God for the positions they occupy.

He noted that in the spirit of his ongoing massive empowerment and the request from the Chairman of Ebonyi State Civil Service Commission, Mrs Catherine Ogbu, he has approved the conversion of all eligible civil servants in the state.

“I am happy with empowerment, and Ebonyi people are very happy.

“I have asked my deputy to conclude as soon as possible, within the next two weeks, another set of empowerment that we will roll out.

“Let me also give another good news: all those who have been waiting for conversion, Her Excellency, Mrs Ogbu, came begging, and I hereby say, all those seeking for conversion in Ebonyi State are hereby converted. We will soon come to gratuity,” he said.

Addressing the new Council Chairmen and the Councillors, the governor charged them to put God first, care for the widows and pray with the Church, adding that by doing so, God would surely perfect victory for all APC candidates come 2023.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

While appreciating the outgone chairmen for their loyalty, dedication and notable achievements at the grassroots, Governor Umahi admonished political leaders to always be glad to leave when their times are up because there may be other assignments God has prepared for them in future.





“But I am teaching the younger men how to make sacrifices to the elders for the peace of the state.

“The opposition is in disarray because of the heights we are achieving,” he added.

On the issue of his successor come 2023, Governor Umahi called on the Ebonyi people to support the governorship candidacy of Francis Nwifuru, describing it as “a divine project.”

He assured that Nwifuru will not disappoint the state, adding that he prays for Nwifuru every day to succeed him as governor.

“I want you as Ebonyi people to support the speaker. He is a divine project, and I promise you in the name of God that he will not disappoint the state,” he said.

Umahi at the event commended the Ebonyi State command of the South East Civilian security outfit, Ebubeagu, for their security exploits in the state, and urged the new chairmen to position them effectively at the grassroots.