Fulani herders kill 6 in fresh attack on Benue community

NO fewer than six people were killed by suspected Fulani herders on Thursday in Umella village at the Mbawa ward of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The suspected herders, in their numbers, invaded the community around 3.00 p.m., it was gathered.

A native of the community who gave his name simply as Tondo said the attackers shot randomly at the people and sent the entire village into panic.

“When they came, gunshots rent the air and caused the people to run helter-skelter. After the attackers left, six people were lying lifelessly on the ground,” Tondo said.

He said the deceased were Aginde Ibember, Orfega Ibember, Alex Msuega, Tsula Iortyer, Verlumun Ortese and another villager whose identity was yet to be ascertained.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The chairman of Guma Local Government, Mike Uba, confirmed to newsmen on telephone that the herders attacked the community and killed six of its members.

The state governor, Samuel Ortom’s security adviser, Lieutenant-Colonel Paul Hemba (retd), also confirmed the attack.





“The information I have is that six people were killed in an unprovoked attack on Umella community on Thursday afternoon,” Hemba said.

As of the time of filing this report, the spokesperson of the state police command, Catherine Anene, said she had yet to receive any information regarding the incident.