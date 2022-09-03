Tinubu sympathises with Ganduje over Kano building collapse

THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, over the lives lost when a threestorey building collapsed at Kanti Kwari Market in the state.

Tinubu, in a letter to Governor Ganduje, according to his media office, expressed sadness and sympathy over the unfortunate incident.

He also wished the injured quick recovery. The former governor of Lagos State said: “The collapse of the three-storey building under construction is disheartening. Those who lost their lives in that incident did not deserve to die in that manner.

“While praying that Almighty Allah grant repose of their souls, I commiserate with their families and relations. I urge them to take heart and accept the occurrence as the will of Allah.

“I also sympathise with those injured and wish then speedy recovery. I enjoin the government to continue ensuring that the injured are properly catered for.

“Rescue efforts should be intensified until all those trapped in the collapsed building are rescued.

“May I also use this medium to console the chairman and management of the market and indeed the traders over the accident and untold loss suffered.





“While urging the government to immediately investigate the circumstances that led to the building collapse to prevent a recurrence of such in future, I hope and pray that this sad incident does not occur again.”