Four ways to handle unwanted guests

Have you ever had a visitor who you can’t wait to see leave your house? Or do you have a person who loves visiting that you would sincerely prefer they don’t come around?

Having bad guests is not something new as there are some individuals who are just overbearing and difficult to please. These guests can be a pain in your neck when they come visiting and often times than not they are usually individuals you can’t restrict from coming to visit.

In order not to give yourself unnecessary headaches and stress while these guests are around, there are certain things you can do in order to handle them appropriately.

Discussed in this article are ways to handle unwanted guests.

1. Love them genuinely

Love is said to cover a multitude of sins. When you genuinely love others, you are able to overlook their shortcomings and weaknesses.

To handle bad guests, show them genuine love. Whenever they are with you, try as much as possible to please them and make them enjoy their stay with you because in the end, life is short and we all have a single shot at life.

Love others regardless of their shortcomings as no one is perfect.

2. Tolerate them as much as possible

There are certain individuals we have in our lives that the best you can do if you don’t want to stress yourself unnecessarily when around them is just to tolerate them.

The earlier you learn that you cannot please everyone no matter how close they are to you and that at times to be at peace with some guests you just have to tolerate their excesses.

Do you have a person you can tag as “a bad guest”, to handle them maturely, you need to learn to tolerate them.

3. Be calm, not aggressive





Handling a bad guest requires great wisdom as you will not like to get into a heated conversation when they come to visit.

To handle a bad guest, you need to be as calm as possible. Avoid any issue that can make you become aggressive or respond aggressively to your guests no matter their attitude and manners during the visit.

Prepare your mind ahead of the visit so that you will have good control of your emotions notwithstanding your guest’s attitude.

When you decide to remain calm, you put yourself in the right frame of mind where you are better able to handle your guests appropriately.

4. Set boundaries

Having laid down boundaries that guide the behaviour of guests in your home helps greatly in handling bad guests.

When your guests know that there are certain behaviours you won’t tolerate in your space, they are able to comport themselves when they are around you.

Don’t be shy to make your likes and dislikes known to your guests, be as sincere and respectful as possible when doing this as this step can help you better handle bad guests.

It’s sometimes not possible to avoid bad guests, the best you can do is to seek ways of handling them without getting into each other’s face.

In all, let love reign and determine how you treat others.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE