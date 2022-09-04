Five ways to stay consistent with your goals

In the words of Tony Robbins, setting goals is the first step in turning the invisible into the visible.

Goal setting is pertinent for every individual in life as there are always desires and milestones we all want to accomplish in life.

Goal setting is quite easy, but staying consistent with the set goals is where the bulk of the work lies. It takes determination and doggedness if you must stay consistent with your goals and achieve them as the possibility of getting overwhelmed in the process of achieving one’s goals cannot be overruled.

If you must stay consistent with your goals regardless of challenges, there are certain things you must bear in mind and do.

To help you stay consistent with your goals, here are five things to do.

1. Pursue “your own” goals and not goals given to you by others

One of the reasons people often give up on their goals easily is because most of these goals have been influenced by their environment, challenges and people around them. So, these goals in the true sense have been changed from what the real owner desires.

When you pursue a goal that is influenced and shaped by social perspectives, the possibility of being inconsistent with it is high rather than it being fueled by raw passion which leaves you relentless.

Goals that are not products of genuine fervour and interest will lose steam eventually as goals feed solely on pure passions.

To stay consistent with your goals, you need to be assured of the vitality and intensity of your dreams. If you are sure about what you want to achieve; consistency will follow suit.

2. Remind yourself always of the reason you set the goal in the first place

To stay consistent with your goals, you need to always remind yourself of the reason you set the goal in the first place and the end you have in sight if these goals are accomplished.

Keeping your goals in sight and revisiting them always before starting your day keeps you away from procrastination and makes you conscious of the worth of all your daily actions.

Your daily actions goes a long way to determine how closer you are to achieving your goals and getting the best out of life.





Providing yourself with a daily reminder is a great booster to helping you stay committed with your goals. It also helps you survive the tough times when you feel like giving up.

3. Surround yourself with positive people

Attitudes are contagious and positivity begets positivity.

To stay consistent with your goals, you need to surround yourself with positive individuals and people with like minds. When you have positive people around you, you are able to tap into their positive energy.

Being in a positive environment supplies you with the needed energy to stay motivated and consistent with your goals.

Getting rid of negative energy around you also help you stay consistent with your goals.

4. Realise that you can’t always have control over every situation

Bearing in mind that things will not always go the way you plan will help you stay consistent and not get discouraged with your goals.

You cannot always control everything. All you need do is to give your best in all you do. The key to staying consistent with your goals is in knowing that you need to constantly keep forging ahead regardless of failures or challenges encountered.

When you realise that you cannot always have control over every situation, you will learn to stay consistent and do your best in achieving your goals.

5. Don’t lose sight of the bigger picture

Distractions are one of the inevitable things we face during the process of achieving our goals. It only take individuals who have not lost sight of the bigger picture to stay consistent with their goals in the face of distractions.

To keep yourself from distraction and inconsistency in achieving your goals, constantly remind yourself of the end you have in sight.

Keep the bigger picture in mind always, and remember that all your efforts will be worth it in the end.

Your goals and dreams are way bigger than whatever challenge you will ever face in achieving them, so stay consistent with them!

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



