Trend Micro reveals how COVID-19-propelled digitalisation increases cyber attack

Leading Cybersecurity provider, Trend Micro has recently released its mid-year report detailing the latest developments and trends in the cybersecurity space.

According to the report which was made available to Tribune Online, one key finding is the continued increase in threat detections which have increased exponentially since the pandemic forced increased digitalisation.

For many IT professionals, this rapid digitalisation is cause for major concern with 43 per cent arguing that the digital attack surface is spiralling out of control and 37 per cent describing it as constantly evolving and messy.

The report further revealed that: “While new malware tends to receive the lion’s share of the spotlight, old favourite the first half of 2022 saw a significant resurgence of commodity malware Emotet.

“Despite its infrastructure being taken down in 2021, detections of the botnet increased from 13,811 in 1H 2021 to 148,701 in 1H 2022. Researchers from Advintel named Conti, a prominent Malware-as-a-service (MaaS) group responsible for the growth in detections.”

It also noted that Linux systems have become an attractive option for malicious actors looking to concentrate on servers and embedded systems, both areas where Linux is expected to see growth in the next few years. The new focus on the operating system became clear in 1H 2022 which saw a 75 per cent increase in ransomware attacks targeting Linux machines.

This emerging trend according to Trend Micro, is concerning to organisations as targeted infrastructure forms part of their critical infrastructure and successful attacks have the potential to deal significant damage.

