Wedding bells toll for Mr Eazi, Temi Otedola

Months back when Nigerian music star and his beau, Temi Otedola revealed their plans to finally get married, not many people expected they would opt for a private wedding ceremony given the status of the intending couple.

But Mr Eazi has now confirmed that apart from having a private wedding affair, invitations may not be extended to many of his colleagues in the music industry except Style Plus and 2face.

The singer revealed this on his Instagram on Friday, saying there will be no room for some of his music colleagues who may want to attend the wedding.

Speaking on the podcast some months back, billionaire heiress Temi had revealed that she only expected close family and friends at her wedding.

“Like knowing me if I’m walking around my wedding venue and I’m like I don’t know this person that will annoy me because I’m a very private person. Even for a birthday party, I have to really rock with everyone there.”

Her partner, Mr Eazi also corroborated her woman’s position, saying “Only Style Plus I want for my wedding. Okay sorry, and 2baba too”, he added.

