FG to stop air passengers without NIN from flying, January 1

Keyamo said “I am giving the airlines till end of December. I repeat it again: from the 1st of January, no airline will be allowed to board their passengers if they don’t key into the VPASS. All airlines irrespective of whom, irrespective of whatever, must key into VPASS for scheduled flights.

Explaining how it works, the Minister added “the VPASS is simply a system that is linked to all our NINs, so you cannot board any aircraft locally without your NIN.

” In one fell swoop, it has eliminated touting at the airport where people who have no business boarding aircraft get access to the departure lounge or buy tickets in bulk in other names. We now have clean manifest for all aircraft and we know the clear identity of those who board”,he said.

He further explained that integrating air passenger verification with the national identity database would enable aviation authorities and airport operators to establish the identities of travellers before they gain access to restricted airport areas.

The minister noted that the biometric verification system would prevent unauthorised access to departure lounges, curb the bulk purchase and resale of flight tickets under fictitious identities and ensure the accuracy and integrity of passenger manifests.

He clarified that the initiative was initially designed for domestic air travel and was being implemented through a partnership with the private sector, assuring that any additional charges associated with the service would be kept minimal.

Although the initial deployment would cover Lagos and Abuja, Keyamo said the infrastructure would subsequently be extended to domestic airports across the country.

Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, described the deployment as a significant advancement in the country’s transition towards smart, efficient and secure airport operations.

Kuku, who completed a live registration exercise alongside the minister, explained that the platform would provide passengers with a single sign-on experience, eliminating the need to repeatedly present physical identification documents at different airport checkpoints.

She said passengers would be required to complete a one-time registration process using their NIN and facial biometrics, either physically at the airport or remotely through the vPASS mobile application available on Android and iOS devices.

Upon successful registration, passengers would only need to provide the last four digits of their NIN to access security e-gates and complete the boarding process through facial or iris recognition, or by presenting their boarding pass QR code.

The FAAN managing director urged travellers to take advantage of the ongoing festive travel period to complete their registration ahead of the January 1 commencement of mandatory enforcement.

Providing details on the regulatory framework underpinning the project, the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Dr Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, said the public-private partnership arrangement had undergone the necessary due diligence and approval processes.

He disclosed that the project received approval from the Federal Executive Council and was subjected to scrutiny by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, in line with the government’s requirements for public-private partnership transactions.

Ewalefoh said the deployment would strengthen Nigeria’s aviation security architecture by ensuring that passengers travelling through the country’s airports could be properly identified and verified.

Meanwhile, the technical lead, Daniel Bankole, assured passengers that the vPASS platform was developed in compliance with relevant national data protection regulations.

He said adequate safeguards had been incorporated into the system to protect passengers’ personal information and biometric records, adding that data security remained central to the platform’s operations.