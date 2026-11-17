The Fountain of Life Church has described the remarriage of Jimmy Odukoya, and the public blessing of his marriage, as contrary to its teachings, the values of its founders and the standards expected of its spiritual leadership.

The church’s Board of Trustees, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said the development had caused distress among members and exposed the institution to public controversy and disrepute.

The board’s position was contained in a statement explaining its decision to remove Jimmy as senior pastor and implement a succession arrangement allegedly documented by the church’s late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, before his death in August 2023.

“The Board is also deeply concerned about recent developments, including Pastor Jimmy Odukoya’s remarriage and its public blessing. The Board considers these matters contrary to the teachings of the Church, the values of the Founders, and to the standards expected of its spiritual leadership. They have caused distress among members and brought the Church into public controversy and disrepute.”

According to the trustees, Taiwo had designated another person to succeed him and assigned Jimmy responsibilities as the chosen successor’s administrative assistant and head of the youth church.

The board said the instructions were contained in a video recorded by Jimmy in December 2021 at his father’s request and witnessed by others. However, the recording was not presented when the trustees initially sought information about the late founder’s succession plans.

It alleged that the omission resulted in Jimmy’s appointment as senior pastor based on the information he provided at the time.

The trustees explained that they had recently received the recording and examined its contents alongside the provisions of the church’s constitution, concluding that Taiwo had formally exercised his authority to determine his successor before his death.

The board said the founder had directed that his arrangements should take effect upon his death or if he became unable to communicate, particularly if the proposed review of the church’s constitution had not been completed.

Jimmy was appointed senior pastor after his father’s death in August 2023, with the trustees maintaining that the decision was made in good faith based on the information available to them at the time.

The board also disclosed that it had spent several months attempting to resolve the leadership disagreement privately, including consultations with respected religious leaders whom the founding pastors held in high esteem.

However, it alleged that Jimmy rejected the advice and guidance provided during the reconciliation process.

The trustees said their decision to allow the discussions to continue was intended to prevent divisions within the church rather than to indicate unwillingness to address the matter.

Following its meeting on November 16, 2026, the board resolved to implement the late founder’s recorded instructions and realign the church’s leadership structure with his preferred succession arrangement.

It consequently withdrew its recognition of Jimmy as senior pastor with immediate effect, maintaining that the decision was necessary to uphold the church’s constitution and protect the succession framework established by its founder.

The trustees described the action as an institutional decision taken in the interest of the church, while acknowledging the contributions of those who had served in its leadership.

“Consequently, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya is no longer recognized as the Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church effective immediately.

“The Board considers this decision necessary to uphold the Church’s Constitution, respect the intentions of its Founder and preserve the integrity of the succession arrangements established by him. It is an institutional decision taken in the discharge of the Board’s responsibilities and in the best interests of the Church.”

The board further clarified that the leadership change would not disrupt the church’s administration or religious activities.

It said the institution remained properly constituted, with its governance structures and administrative responsibilities continuing under the supervision of the Board of Trustees.

Worship services, pastoral care, departmental activities and other ministry programmes, according to the statement, would proceed without interruption.

The trustees also pledged to protect the church’s assets, maintain accountability in its administration and preserve the spiritual heritage established by its founders.

Appealing for calm among members, the board urged the congregation to remain prayerful and united as the church manages the leadership transition.

It maintained that the church’s founding mission and vision were greater than the individuals occupying its leadership positions.

The Fountain of Life Church was founded in 1992 by the late Pastors Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya. Over the years, it has grown into a Christian ministry supported by its pastors, leaders, members and volunteers.