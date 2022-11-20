Jigawa traditional rulers promise support for credible, acceptable census

THE Jigawa state traditional rulers promised maximum support to National Population Commission (NPC) to achieve a credible and acceptable 2023 population and housing census.

This was disclosed by the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Muhammadu Sunusi, while receiving the national commissioner in charge of Jigawa, Alhaji Garba Zakari who paid him a courtesy visit at his palace.

The emir described the population census as a bedrock of all socio-economical and infrastructural development of any society in the world.

Alhaji Sunusi noted that “knowing the importance of the national exercise (2023 Population and Housing Census) the Dutse emirate council had since constituted an enlightenment committee and already embarked on the primary objectives of the committee, that is enlightenment on the importance of participating and all being counted during the exercise.”

The emir assured his palace and all traditional rulers’ support, cooperation and contribution to achieving the desired objectives.

Speaking earlier, the national population commissioner in charge of Jigawa State, Alhaji Garba Zakari said they were in the palace to solicit the support and assistance of the traditional rulers in the state for the successful conduct of a credible national population census next year.

Alhaji Zakari told the emir that the commission has opened the recruitment portal for ad-hoc workers in the country, adding that in “order to have a successful 2023 population and housing census, 90 percent of Ad-hoc staff to be recruited would be indigenes of respective local government areas in the state.”





The commissioner explained that the recruitment is going to be done uniformly across the state through online registration of all different categories and sizeable numbers.

He stressed that other categories are the field coordinators who will be deployed to cover five SAs during the census and will be responsible for five supervisors, between 30 and 50 enumerators respectively.

“Data quality managers (DQM) are officers assigned with the task of ensuring that the census data collection process is smooth and the census data is correct, complete, and consistent with the principles of the census,” he added.

The Federal Commissioner said Quality Assurance Assistants/Rovers, Field Supervisors, Enumerators as well as Monitoring and Evaluation Officers among others are also needed.

He further called on the local government councils chairmen to desist from politicising the national exercise “, especially on ad-hoc workers recruitment. The chairmen should not interfere in or temper with the commission’s rules and guidelines for the recruitment.”