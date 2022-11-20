Visionary leadership, not same-faith ticket Nigeria’s problem, says clergy

The President of the United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC) Worldwide, Rev. Dr James Bayo Owoyemi, has maintained that same-faith ticket is not the problem facing the country but identified a lack of visionary leadership responsible for Nigeria’s woes.

Owoyemi who stated this in Akure, Ondo state capital, during the 7th General Convention of the church with the theme ” Goodness and Mercy” said the decline in purposeful leadership

manifested in the level of Nigeria’s development since it attained independence.

The President of UACC however, maintained that there was nothing wrong with fielding a same-faith presidential ticket in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, saying Nigerians are at a point where religious sentiment should not be the focus, as the Nigerian people are clamouring for development and robust economic master plan.

He urged Nigerians to vote for dedicated and strategic leaders who would pull Nigeria into the global economic space for total rebranding and revamping of the sectorial economy to benefit all Nigerians.

The clergy said, “It is because of the current situation of the country and people have started losing trust, Ideally when it comes to the issue of governance it has nothing to do with religion or ethnicity.

“The minister of the gospel is expected to remain in their field to be pushing the gospel while those in government are to govern and we have a constitution that guides them, every nation has its own constitution and when you rule with the fear of God we should follow the constitution.

“I think the government is beyond ethnicity or religion, so these are two different things but because of the current situation in Nigeria that’s why people are kicking against the same faith to me people should rule according to their conscience.

“We should also look at what those contesting or vying for one position or the other have done in the past and access them that if they promise to do anything, they will be able to do it. I think that’s the main thing to do.”

Speaking on the type of leader Nigeria needs, he said, ” a president with the fear of God is what Nigeria needs. Nigeria is in this situation because our leaders are selfish, and self-centred, while Nigeria is blessed with an abundance of natural resources.

“But unfortunately we have few people that are utilizing these resources for their own selfish interests. If we have people that can rule with the fear of God and use these resources for the nation thing will be better for this country and its people.”

He, however, said it is the duty of the church to mobilise its members to go out and vote according to their conscience and change the political narrative in the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

“We are praying for Nigeria and at the same time we are talking to our people that they should vote with the fear of God, they should not allow the politicians to change their mind, bribe their conscience and they should vote according to their own assessment while we as religious leaders will be praying that God takes over the election”

While speaking on the theme of the Convention, he said it must be noted that we all need goodness and mercy if we want to live our lives optimally according to God’s agenda for humans. It is therefore imperative that we check the quality of our relationship with Him”

He disclosed that plans have been concluded by the UACC to establish a charity home for the widows and underprivileged in order to touch their lives.





He said “the church will also establish a school for primary and secondary pupils while we will also are planning to put in place a printing press, which will serve as a source of income to the church and to finance the church.

“These are the vision of the mission to spread the word but we need money to finance this.

The bible says money answers all things and we have designed a platform with people that have been partnering with us in the kingdom, we have missionary partners who have been supporting us with their finances.

“We are starting with primary and secondary schools by the grace of God and plans are on to register with Corporate Affairs Corporation(CAC) and very soon we are starting.

Speaking on ASUU and FG rift, he said “It’s unfortunate that education is in this pitiable situation. University remains the pillar of any country’s development but it’s sad the way the government have been treating these intellectuals.

“They know what they are fighting for and will not fight or demand what government cannot do but unfortunately the way the present government is taking it is unacceptable.

“For universities in a country to be shut down for eight months should give the government serious concern. I am appealing to the government and ASUU because of our youths to shift ground and save the educational system.”

