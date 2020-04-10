Total lockdown in Plateau: Lalong flags off fumigation exercise

Following the total lockdown of the 17 local government areas of Plateau State to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Governor Simon Lalong has flagged off fumigation of all public places in the state and as well admonished Christians in the state not to despair over the decision by the government to lock down the entire state during Easter festival.

The Governor who stated this during the flag-off of the fumigation exercise in Jos on Friday appealed for calm and understanding of all adding no case of the pandemic has been reported in Plateau State but the government cannot fold its arms, it has to be vigilant and proactive.

According to him, during the seven days of total lockdown, the entire state will be fumigated including all public places such as markets, streets, office premises amongst others.

Lalong said, “Ordinarily, we should not be doing an event like this on a Good Friday, but the times warrant this, and we continue to appeal for the patience and understanding of our citizens.

“For our Christian brothers and sisters, let us use this Solemn Easter Friday to cry unto God within our homes to show us mercy and remove this pandemic.

“Like Archbishop Jose Gomez, President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops said, “Our Churches may be closed, but Christ is not quarantined and his Gospel is not in chains. Even though we cannot worship together, each of us can seek God in the tabernacles of our hearts.”

To the Muslim faithful, the Governor said, “Similarly, our Muslim brethren should also use this day to offer solemn Zuhur Prayers in their homes for God to intervene and save us from this calamity.”

He appealed to all citizens to abide by the lockdown directives in order to make the work of law enforcement officers easier and to avoid ugly cases of harsh enforcement.

He disclosed that the state government will soon roll out palliative measures to assist the weak and vulnerable in the state “With God on our side, this situation will not last long and very soon, we shall bounce back and resume a normal life. All we need is patience and prayers.” he said.

” Though there is no case of the infection in Plateau at the moment, however, the government has taken several steps aimed at ensuring that the disease does not come into the state. We have also been preparing in the unfortunate event if any case is recorded in Plateau State so that we can respond appropriately. We cannot relax; we have to remain vigilant and proactive.

“In addition to the fumigation, the lockdown will also help reduce any tendency for inter-state transfer of the disease and enable us to respond appropriately to any suspected case and contact tracing.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Easter: Social Restriction Orders Still In Force ― IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on Thursday, declared that the social restriction order of the Federal Government to curtail the further spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the country was still in force despite the Easter celebration festival by the Christian community… Read full story

COVID-19: I Saw Hell In Isolation ― Bauchi Gov, Bala Mohammed

After testing positive to COVID-19 infection and receiving treatment for about three weeks, Bauchi State governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has been discharged and given a clean bill of health by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC)…. Read full story

COVID-19: Ensure Transparency In Management Of Fund, Lawan Tells PTF

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has advised the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 led by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha to ensure judicious use of fund dedicated to combat the pandemic… Read full story

COVID-19: Oyetola Begins FG’s Cash Transfer Scheme In Osun

Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Thursday, launched the Federal Government’s Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) scheme in the state, in which more than 15,000 beneficiaries across the state get N20, 000 each… Read full story

Boko Haram: Borno Governor Briefs Buhari On Chadian Army Onslaught

The governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, on Thursday met with President Muhammadu Buhari to brief him on the security situation in his state following the recent onslaught on Boko Haram by Chadian army led by President Idriss Deby Itno… Read full story

COVID-19: Dabiri Urges Nigerians Thrown Out Of Chinese Hotels To Report To Embassy

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigerians in Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has called on Nigerians thrown out of their hotels in Guangzhou China, to report themselves to the Nigerian Consulate in the Asian country for proper documentation and further actions… Read full story

COVID-19: FG Fails To Suspend Lockdown Policy As Christians Celebrate Easter

Federal Government on Thursday said it has no plan to suspend the lockdown policy as Christians throughout the Easter celebration scheduled to hold from Friday, April 10 to Monday, April 13, 2020… Read full story

Easter: Wike Relaxes Restrictions On Religious Gatherings

The Rivers State government has temporarily relaxed the restrictions on large religious gatherings to enable Christians to carry out their religious obligations during the Easter period… Read full story

COVID-19: Sokoto Extends Border Closure By Two Weeks

Sokoto State government has announced the extension of restriction of movement beyond the border post by an additional two weeks with immediate effect. This was disclosed to journalists immediately after a stakeholders’ meeting on the coronavirus in the state headed by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal at the Government House… Read full story

FG To Liaise With British Airways On Evacuation Of Over 500 Nigerians In US, UK, Others

Federal Government on Thursday expressed its readiness to liaise with British Airways on the evacuation of over 500 Nigerians living in the United States and the United Kingdom who have expressed interest to return to Nigeria… Read full story

COVID-19: We Are In Touch With Nigerians Abroad ― Foreign Affairs Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Geoffrey Onyeama has said that his office has been in constant touch with Nigerians resident in other countries through the diplomatic missions… Read full story