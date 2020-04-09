COVID-19: Sokoto extends border closure by two weeks

Sokoto State government has announced the extension of restriction of movement beyond the border post by an additional two weeks with immediate effect.

This was disclosed to journalists immediately after a stakeholders’ meeting on the coronavirus in the state headed by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal at the Government House.

The first leg of such ban which terminates by 12 midnight Friday, was proclaimed March 27, 2020, in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic globally.

This is contained in a statement signed by the special adviser on media and publicity to the governor, Muhammed Bello, and released to journalists in the state on Thursday.

Tribune Online reports that Governor Tambuwal along with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar and other stakeholders had Thursday reviewed the subsisting ban after they received a situation report on the state’s response to the disease from the Commissioner of Health, Dr Ali Inname.

According to Dr Inname, the state government, in addition to directing all staff on levels 12 and below to work from home during the extension period, appealed to citizens to stay clear of assembling in large numbers for the purpose of merrymaking in celebration of any kind.

He said Governor Tambuwal expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their role in keeping the COVID-19 pandemic at bay in the state within the period under review.

The governor also extended appreciation to the security agencies in the state for tackling those wanting to breach the lockdown.

Before the stakeholders meeting went into a closed-door session, Governor Tambuwal appealed to the people of the state to know that the disease is real.

He asked them to step up surveillance as the disease is getting high in the neighbouring Niger Republic, thus the need for citizens of the state to desist from travelling to the Republic until the situation becomes normal.

In his remarks, Sultan Saad Abubakar expressed gratitude to the governor and reiterated to the people that the disease is real.

He enjoined people to be vigilant and prayerful, saying “prayer is the shield of the believer.”

The Sultan advised the people of the state to maintain personal hygiene, social distance, read and acquire information about the disease.

“Those trying to go against the restriction of movement aren’t doing anybody any good. We should all take care and take note that the disease is real,” the monarch noted.

He also advised the state government, should partial lockdown become necessary, to ensure that there is lot of food and other germane issues – Ramadan, scarcity of foodstuffs, nightly congregational prayers and others should be taken into consideration and people’s opinion sought.