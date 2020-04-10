Akeredolu’s approval to Ondo CAN to celebrate Easter in churches a blackmail, says Afenifere

Pan- Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Thursday said it sees the approval given by Ondo State governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, to the conduct of Easter Service in churches in the state after a meeting with Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) leadership as succumbing to blackmail from religious leaders who should know better, calling on the governor to reconsider his decision.

Afenifere said this in a statement made available to newsmen by its spokesperson, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, noting that it was of the view that the religious leaders on their own should have cancelled the Easter Service on their own at a time that even the Pope was holding online service on Palm Sunday.

“It has come to our attention that Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu has approved the conduct of Easter Service in Ondo State churches after a meeting with Ondo State CAN.

“Afenifere sees this as succumbing to blackmail from religious leaders who should know better.

“We are of the view that the religious leaders on their own should have cancelled Easter Service on their own at a time that even the Pope is holding online service on Palm Sunday,” the pan- Yoruba group said.

Afenifere urged Governor Akeredolu to ensure he leads rather than allow himself to be misled as it now appeared they were the ones putting pressure on him to put the health of the people in jeopardy.

This was the group said it received with the shock news that the Katsina State government was going to allow Jumat Service on Friday in jeopardy of public health, saying it never thought similar things would happen in Ondo State, thereby calling on Governor Akeredolu to retrace his steps.

“Since it now appears they are the ones putting pressure on the governor to put the health of the people in jeopardy, we call on Arakunrin Akeredolu to lead them and not to allow them to mislead him.

“We were miffed when we heard that Katsina was going to allow Jumat Service on Friday in jeopardy of public health but did not think the similar things would happen in our backyard. Mr. Governor, kindly reconsider the decision,” Afenifere charged.

It, however, urged all Christians in the state to ensure they do everything to keep themselves alive from the Coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the entire world, even as he prayed they celebrated “many more Easter inside the church if Jesus tarries.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE