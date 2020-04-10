COVID-19: BPE targets 1,200 FCT households for palliative

Bureau of Public Enterprises’s (BPE) palliatives to cushion the effects of the coronavirus pandemic amongst vulnerable Nigerians are targeted at 1,200 households in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Director General of the Bureau, Mr. Alex Okoh, has said.

Okoh spoke during distribution of the items made up of 300 bags of food items to the underprivileged in the second phase of the programme on at Yimitu Village, a suburb of Apo.

According to a statement from Head, Public Communications, Amina Tukur Othman, BPE boss stated that the bureau was moved to embark on the gesture given the hardship Nigerians, particularly the vulnerable among them, were subjected to in the face of the lockdown occasioned by the stay-at–home order of the Federal Government against the spread of the pandemic.

Okoh said that the gesture was initiated and supported solely by the management and staff of the bureau, adding that “contrary to the belief that privatised enterprises in the country are part of the initiative, they (privatised enterprises)’s contribution is to the Federal Government’s Presidential Committee on COVID-19.”

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, one of the community leaders, Nze Leonard Iheanacho, commended the bureau for the gesture, noting that it was timely as most families in the area had been without food since the lockdown began.